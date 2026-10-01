Scott D’Amore revealed what it has really been like working with AEW star Adam Copeland ahead of MLP Northern Rising. The event takes place on Oct. 3 and will see Copeland fulfill his dream of wrestling at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Copeland has been active throughout the buildup to the event, appearing in various promos that have aired on MLP Mayhem. He has also crossed paths with and had physical confrontations with his opponent, Steve Maclin, which have helped build the match.

D’Amore expressed gratitude towards Copeland for being so selfless and giving since agreeing to wrestle at Northern Rising. The MLP founder is confident that Copeland vs. Maclin will deliver, particularly due to the AEW star’s commitment.

Scott D’Amore Reveals What AEW Star Adam Copeland is Like to Work With

Scott D’Amore revealed that Adam Copeland has been excellent to work with. He noted that the AEW star has gone out of his way to ensure MLP can tell the best story possible.

D’Amore explained how his content team was able to work in conjunction with Copeland’s AEW schedule to get everything they need. Still, D’Amore stressed that it was important that Copeland’s time and commitment to AEW take precedence.

D’Amore revealed that Copeland wanted to be fully involved rather than just showing up to Northern Rising for his match.

“That’s not his approach. I flew down there and had a crew film for episode three [of MLP Mayhem] because we’d kind of teased for the first couple of episodes that somebody was coming. And when we did that reveal, [Copeland] took so much time and effort, and care. He’s such a professional. If you watch those shots of him walking down the hallways through the doors and everything else, he just gets the emotion and what you’re looking to do with that,” D’Amore told The Game Plan.

D’Amore and Copeland Broke Into Pro Wrestling Industry at the Same Time

D’Amore and Copeland have known each other for a long time. In fact, they broke into the pro wrestling industry around the same time.

The MLP founder recalled forming a relationship with Copeland, as well as his tag team partner, Christian Cage. D’Amore spoke highly of ‘The Rated R Superstar’ and noted that he was destined for success.

“I’ll never forget that we drove to our first territory together. I picked [Copeland] up in Orangeville and we drove all the way to New Brunswick, so we could wrestle seven nights a week for Grand Prix Wrestling. So, I’ve known the guy for over 30 years, and we made the drive, and we bonded. Me, him, and Christian lived in a little apartment out there and really cut our teeth wrestling every night out there,” D’Amore told The Game Plan.

He continued:

“Just to have him be part of a big event [like MLP Northern Rising], I think it’s so special and important for me,” D’Amore said. “It is awesome on a personal level, but more importantly, the fact that one of the biggest Canadian stars ever, who’s a Hollywood star at this point, too, to come here and be so engaged in doing something meaningful for Canada is just super cool and special.”