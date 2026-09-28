AEW Star Pac Passes Away at 40, Company Confirms

AEW announced that Benjamin Satterley, Pac, has passed away. He was 40. The details of his death are still unknown.

The wrestling world is mourning after AEW made the announcement on its social media accounts. Pac has been with AEW since its inception in 2019, with his on-screen character having gone through multiple changes. Before joining the company in 2019, the Englishman performed under the name Neville in WWE.

The Englishman was a member of the Death Riders, alongside Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Marina Shafir.

In fact, he wrestled for the company as recently as last night. Pac faced Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National championship in the opening match of All Out.

We here at Heavy Sports extend our condolences to Satterley’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Pac’s Passing Confirmed by AEW

AEW took to its social media accounts to make the announcement that Pac has died. It was a shocking post for many to come across, particularly due to his latest appearance and age.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his pro wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability,” AEW wrote on its official X account.

“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends, and fans.”

Fans React to Pac’s Death Being Confirmed

Fans were shocked after AEW confirmed that Pac, 40, passed away. The Englishman wrestled last night and has been a fixture on AEW programming.

Tributes poured in on social media, with fans paying homage to Pac and sharing heartfelt condolences to his loved ones.

“In complete and total shock. There aren’t words enough to describe how gutting this is,” a fan wrote on X. “One of the greatest high flyers of his generation, still on his prime right now. Nothing about this feels right or real.”

“Heartbreaking! He truly was one of the most gifted wrestlers of this generation and could wrestle so many different styles. I am so glad I was able to see him compete live!” another fan wrote on X. “Condolences to the Satterley family and to the entire AEW locker room.”

“The man who gravity forgot. One of the most talented wrestlers I’ve seen from Neville to Pac, simply an amazing talent and I’m sure a fantastic human. Heartbreaking,” wrote a fan.

“Every Black Arrow looked like it shouldn’t be physically possible. Horrible news, and thoughts with his family tonight,” another fan wrote. “Only turned 40 last month. Newcastle lost one of its own tonight.”

“At a loss for words. This [photo] was from Collision three weeks ago. You stopped for every fan and couldn’t have been any cooler! This hurts man,” wrote another fan on X along with a photo taken with Pac.

“Heartbroken. Incredible human. Literally stood next to him less than 24 hours ago and took this. RIP and condolences to his family, friends, and anyone that cared for him. Life is too short,” a fan wrote.