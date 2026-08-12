Son of Late WWE Legend Makes Explosive NXT Debut

The NXT roster just got even more dangerous. Zilla Fatu, the son of late WWE star Umaga, stunned the NXT Universe with his first appearance on WWE programming.

Fatu, 26, was not scheduled for a match, but that didn’t stop him from making a fiery introduction to NXT.

During a No. 1 contender match between Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana, Fatu stormed the ring from the crowd and laid both NXT superstars flat.

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First, he planted Cruz Montana with a pop-up Samoan drop, an ode to his late father, Umaga.

Moments later, he nearly took Grayson Waller’s head off with a well-placed Superman punch.

“Zilla Fatu is in the house, yall, and the people are going nuts!” NXT commentator and former world champion Booker T said on the broadcast.

Fatu didn’t stop there. The second-generation star delivered an Uso Splash to Waller and Montana before turning his attention to NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, who was sitting ringside at the announce table.

“I need that,” Fatu shouted, pointing at the NXT Championship. “New champ in town. Get ready.”

Zilla Fatu Signs With WWE

The Bloodline continues, and Umaga’s legacy will live on in WWE via his son, Zilla Fatu.

Umaga, a former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack in 2009. Affectionately known as the Samoan Bulldozer, Umaga went undefeated for two years before dropping his first match to John Cena in 2007.

During his time in WWE, his Samoan Spike was one of the most feared moves and is currently the devastating finisher for his nephew, Solo Sikoa.

Now, Umaga’s son will help carry on his legacy in the squared circle.

On Tuesday, False Finish reported that Zilla Fatu was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and that he was expected to sign a deal with the company.

His jaw-dropping NXT debut confirmed that the second-generation star is blazing his own trail in WWE.

Before joining NXT, Fatu trained at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling in Texas. He also competed in the indie circuit, including stints in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and House of Glory.

Fatu obtained gold in House of Glory, becoming a two-time HOG Crown Jewel Champion.

Like his father, Zilla Fatu is a relentless, high-energy fighter who possesses brute strength.

Will Zilla Fatu Join The Bloodline?

Although he just made his NXT debut, it’s fair to wonder whether WWE has plans to unite Fatu with The Bloodline, which consists of his real-life family members.

Zilla Fatu is the first cousin of Jey and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. He is an extended family member of the head of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, Reigns expressed his desire to unite his family and “run WWE” as they have in the past.

While they were already a potent faction, the potential additions of Solo Sikoa and Zilla Fatu could make The Bloodline even more dangerous.