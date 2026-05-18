Tiffany Stratton Debunks Flirting Rumors Tied to Ex-WWE Star’s Release

Current Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton has finally addressed the rumors of Giovanni Vinci’s WWE release in early 2025 being tied to her.

Speaking on a recent live stream on Twitch, Stratton answered questions from her fans, including the rumor that Vinci flirted with her when he was still dating Ludwig Kaiser. There was speculation that it led to Vinci’s eventual release, but the 27-year-old WWE star denied it.

“You guys, that may be the craziest one I’ve ever heard,” Stratton said, via ClutchPoints. “That did not happen, that is not true. There is no truth to that. I hope he’s doing amazing, I heard he just signed with TNA, and I think he’s gonna kill it. So absolutely no truth to that. That’s a false accusation.”

While Stratton didn’t mention Vinci by name, it was obvious that he was the one she was referring to. Vinci, who now goes by his real name Fabian Aichner, made his TNA debut on May 14. He confronted Cedric Alexander, who was fresh off winning the X-Division Championship from Leon Slater.

Tiffany Stratton Also Commented on Plastic Surgery Rumors

In addition to the speculation about Giovanni Vinci, Tiffany Stratton also addressed talk about her undergoing plastic surgery.

“Guys, I just got my b**bs done,” Stratton said, via eWrestlingNews. “Got some lip filler, got some botox, and that’s it. I’m not plastic from head to toe. It’s just the chest, the lips, and some botox, that’s it. Let’s move on.”

Stratton even clarified that she didn’t chip her tooth at WrestleMania 41 against Charlotte Flair. She just had dried blood on her tooth from a busted lip during the match, which was highly physical. She even got a bruise on her forehead after the match.

“I did not chip my tooth,” Stratton said. “Why would I lie about that? If I chipped my tooth, I’d actually think that was pretty cool. And then I’d be able to get some videos done.”

Despite not being part of the WrestleMania 42 card, Stratton is back in the spotlight on SmackDown as the Women’s United States Champion.

Who is Tiffany Stratton Dating Now?

Tiffany Stratton was in a relationship with Ludwig Kaiser from 2022 to 2025. There were reports that they broke up in late 2025, with Stratton confirming her new boyfriend on social media last February.

Stratton is now dating Shady Elnahas, a Canadian judoka, who is currently signed to a developmental contract with WWE. Elnahas participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing in fifth place.

As for Kaiser, he’s in a relationship with backstage interviewer and WWE Español host Andrea Bazarte. Their involvement was even put into a storyline in AAA, with Kaiser under the El Grande Americano mask.

Bazarte was “fired” from her job ahead of El Grande Americano’s Mask vs. Mask match against Original El Grande Americano.