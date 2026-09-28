Tony Khan Reveals Big Plans for New AEW Additions

Tony Khan revealed that he has big plans for The New Level, who have settled into the AEW roster. The AEW founder praised the duo of Austin Creed and Kofi, particularly for their creativity.

The New Level signed with AEW last month, making their official in-ring debut at All In. They joined the company after a long tenure with WWE, and provide a strong addition to AEW’s already competitive tag team division.

Creed and Kofi made an immediate impact, winning the Trios titles alongside former AEW World champion Swerve Strickland.

Khan has big plans to use the duo regularly across AEW’s digital platforms. While at WWE, the duo had a strong YouTube presence on the UpUpDownDown channel.

Now, Khan is confident that The New Level can do the same and become a strong presence on AEW’s digital channels.

Tony Khan Reveals Big Plans for The New Level in AEW

Tony Khan is thrilled with the addition of The New Level to the AEW roster.

Khan noted that Austin Creed and Kofi were two free agents he had been keeping an eye on since their WWE exit. However, he needed to wait for their respective 90-day non-compete clauses to expire.

“The New Level are going to be a huge part of AEW every week. And as far as their digital presence, they are going to be a big part of the AEW digital team. You know, this all came together very quickly,” Khan told reporters during the AEW All Out post-event media scrum. “I really did all the things above board. I waited for the 90 days to expire before I started talking to them. And it’s been amazing.”

“They fit into AEW so quickly, but this all came together very quickly. And their arrival at All In was a fantastic way to start the show, and now their first title defense on pay-per-view as world champions was an incredible success.”

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Khan Reveals Whether The New Level Will Bring Back UpUpDownDown

Khan also addressed whether Creed and Kofi will bring back UpUpDownDown. The popular YouTube channel drew strong viewership when the pair were in WWE. But they are no longer with the company.

Speaking with reporters, Khan expressed interest in The New Level creating more content for AEW. However, he admitted that he was unsure who owned the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

As a result, he could not give a definitive answer as to whether AEW would carry that channel on their digital platforms.

“I’m really glad to have The New Level here. And for sure, they’re a big part of the AEW team and that is TV, pay-per-view, digital. And we’re just getting going,” Khan said during the AEW All Out post-event media scrum. “Those guys certainly find a way to create some content. There’s no shortage of that. So we’ll get to see some of that here and we’ll do it all legally.”