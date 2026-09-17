Beloved WWE Legend’s Daughter Officially Introduced in Newest Recruitmant Class

WWE officially introduced Rey Mysterio’s daughter, Aalyah Gutierrez, in its newest Performance Center recruitment class. Mysterio now has both of his children in the company, a move that sets up intriguing future storylines.

The Hall of Famer helped guide son, Dominik Mysterio in his growth as a WWE superstar. Now, his daughter joins the company and build on her family’s rich lineage in the industry.

Mysterio, 51, remains active in WWE programming. He is no longer relied on to headline events, but he wrestles often on RAW.

Mysterio also serves as the on-screen general manager of Mexico’s AAA, a historic pro wrestling company that WWE now owns and operates.

Aalyah Gutierrez is Familiar With How WWE Operates

Aalyah Gutierrez has a massive advantage compared to other recruits. She is already familiar with how WWE operates, having appeared on TV many times in segments involving Rey Mysterio.

Gutierrez experienced what being apart of a storyline is like in recent years.

During the pandemic, Gutierrez became a key part of the feud involving involving the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins. Her brother, Dominik Mysterio, wrestled his first match against Rollins at that year’s SummerSlam as a result of the feud.

Now, Gutierrez will be under the tutelage of the coaches and trainers at the WWE PC. There, she go through in-ring training and develop a character will hopefully resonate with fans.

Gutierrez returned to TV during her father’s Hall of Fame induction. The next night, she confronted her brother during the father vs. son match at WrestleMania 39.

Her legendary father, whom fans have loved and supported for decades, Rey Mysterio, will help Gutierrez gain valuable insight. Additionally, her brother’s success as a top heel offers a great roadmap should WWE’s creative team decide to go that route in the future.

The company will likely keep a close eye on how quickly Gutierrez develops. The second generation superstar being fast-tracked to the main roster should not be ruled out, particularly if she develops quickly.

With WWE operating NXT, Evolve, and AAA, Gutierrez will find plenty of opportunities.

Full Recruitment Class Officially Announced

Gutierrez is one of seven recruits that were WWE officially announced. They all come from different sports backgrounds, giving the company a strong mix of talent.

WWE’s developmental system has produced several top superstars through its recruitment and tryout program. Some of most notable in recent years include Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, and Tiffany Stratton.

The latest WWE Recruitment class is as follows:

Aalyah Gutierrez – Second generation WWE superstar

Katie Reynolds – Former TNA referee

Zoe Sager – WWE ID program talent

Cara Brown – Former collegiate wrestler at Cumberland University

Ana da Silva – Former Division I track and field star, Shot put specialist from University of Georgia

Jackson Goonrey (tag team) – One half of ‘The Dropouts,’ former contestant on Australian Survivor: Redemption

Tyran Tuckey (tag team) – One half of ‘The Dropouts’