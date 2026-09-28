Will Ospreay Reacts to Ex-WWE, AEW Star Pac’s Death

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay has shared a touching tribute to fellow British wrestler Benjamin Satterley (AKA Pac in AEW and Neville in WWE), who reportedly died at the age of 40 on Sunday.

Ospreay praised Satterley as Great Britain’s “greatest export,” thanking the high-flyer for blazing a trail for him and fellow British wrestlers.

The greatest export from our country.

Also the greatest human being. Honoured to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others. Forever our BASTARD 💚

RIP Pac

Ospreay and Pac shared the ring several times in 2026 alone, most recently on the Sept. 16 episode of “AEW Dynamite” where they faced off in a six-man tag match. Their last singles match took place on Jan. 4 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The greatest export from our country.Also the greatest human being. Honoured to have shared the ring with you so many times. You truly are such a hero to myself and many others. Forever our BASTARD 💚RIP Pac https://t.co/k8rLlzHNaK pic.twitter.com/ZolPOTy3e8 — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 28, 2026

Former WWE, AEW Wrestler Dies

Scores of wrestlers and fans are in shock at the sudden passing of Pac, who wrestled during Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view against Andrade El Idolo.

While the cause of death has yet to be disclosed, AEW issued the following statement on Sunday evening:

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.

Wrestling World Reacts to Pac’s Death

Wrestlers from across the planet reacted to the sudden passing of Benjamin Satterley.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore fondly remembered his departed friend.

“My best friend has passed on, I am absolutely in shock. My prayers are with his wife and family. Ben, I love you. I’m going to miss you Pac, thank you for being a friend.”

“I have so many memories of @ToBeMiro Rusev vs Neville! These men had incredible chemistry and athleticism. Gone way too soon. RIP Ben 🥹,” wrote former WWE and AEW valet CJ Perry (AKA Lana)

“I never had the chance to meet Pac. His work was incredible. Such great snap and intensity. A true innovator. RIP,” wrote TNA wrestler “Mr. Elegance” AZ.

Pac first made a name for himself on the British indie scene before thriving in WWE for nearly six years (2012-18), where he captured the NXT championship and WWE Cruiserweight championship. He would later join the upstart AEW in 2019 as part of the original roster. In his seven years with the champion, he was crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion, and also captured the AEW World Trios title twice.