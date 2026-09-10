WWE Hall of Famer Emerges as Leading US Senate Candidate

Throughout his decades-spanning in-ring career, Kane was a man of few words. The former World Heavyweight Champion was an agent of chaos who sparked more fires than he spoke sentences.

Outside of the squared circle, Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, has retired his arsonist habits and has entered the political arena.

For those unaware, the former ECW Champion and one-half of the Brothers of Destruction transitioned to politics in 2017, when he announced that he would run for mayor in Knox County, Tennessee.

He won the primary in May 2018 and secured the mayoral seat in the general election on August 2, 2018.

Jacobs recently finished his eight-year run as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, with his second term officially ending on September 1.

Now, the WWE legend is one step closer to securing a seat in the US Senate.

WWE Legend Planning Bid for US Senate

According to a new report from Axios, Jacobs is “viewed as a top candidate” to become Tennessee’s next senator if current Senator Marsha Blackburn leaves the position.

Blackburn is considered the favorite to become the next Tennessee governor.

Life is full of surprises, but Jacobs becoming a US Senator would certainly be a shock. Not because he doesn’t have the political chops to do so, but because of the in-ring reptuation that precedes him.

During his heyday in WWE, Kane was infamously known as one of the most demented, bruising superstars on the roster.

Described as “demonic” and “monstrous,” Kane often left a path of destruction in his wake.

The 7-foot heavyweight fighter made his WWE (formerly WWF) debut on October 5, 1997, at Badd Blood: In Your House.

Accompanied by Paul Bearer, Kane interrupted the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping the entry door off the cell with his bare hands.

Following his thunderous debut, Kane continued to be a thorn in the side of The Undertaker and the rest of the WWE roster.

Kane is a WWE Hall of Famer

Throughout his near 30-year in-ring career, Kane flossed his teeth with the main roster.

The former Hardcore Champion collected wins over The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, The Rock, and several other WWE legends.

In 1998, the “Big Red Machine” defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin to win his first world title.

He also squashed Chavo Guerrero in a record-setting eight seconds at WrestleMania 24 to win the ECW Championship.

After tormenting opponents for nearly three decades, Kane retired from in-ring competition in 2021.

That same year, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Now, he’s traded in chokeslams for conferences and title matches for Teams meetings.

Time will tell if he can become the first former WWE superstar to become a US senator.