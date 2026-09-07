SNME Recap: Bronson Reed Returns, New US Champion and Randy Orton Strikes

WWE headed to Atlanta for the first-ever Sunday Night’s Main Event, headlined by a WrestleMania 42 rematch between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

The inaugural Sunday Night’s Main Event didn’t disappoint, offering up a championship match and the return of one of WWE’s most bruising talents.

Here’s what went down on Sunday at the State Farm Arena.

Oba Femi and Bron Breakker Battle for WWE Crown

Oba Femi and Bron Breakker — former NXT Champions — appear primed to spearhead the next generation of WWE stars.

Femi, known as the “Bringer of War,” has laid waste to every opponent in his wake since being promoted to the main roster.

Femi brutalized Cody Rhodes during the John Cena farewell tour, blitzed through the King of the Ring tournament and retired Brock Lesnar for a second time at SummerSlam.

Following his thunderous SummerSlam victory over Brock Lesnar, Femi declared that he will “lead a new generation and a new crop of talent” in WWE. Additionally, Femi warned that he is willing to rumble with anyone who has an issue with him carrying the torch.

In stepped Bron Breakker.

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Ever since Femi’s bold declaration, Breakker has been fueled by a mixture of ego and jealousy. Eager to prove to the WWE Universe that he will lead the future of the company, Breakker has gone berserk in recent weeks, which has snowballed into a blockbuster heavyweight bout between the two superstars at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Bronson Reed Makes Stunning Return

Unfortunately, the WWE Universe will have to wait a bit longer to know who the rightful WWE heir is.

Midway through an entertaining, brutal singles match between Femi and Breakker on Sunday, Breakker’s fellow Vision member Bronson Reed spoiled the finish.

Just as Femi gained the upper hand by planting Breakker with a Fall from Grace, Reed ambushed The Ruler and struck him repeatedly with a steel chair.

The assault wasn’t limited to the vicious chair shots, either.

Reed held Femi still as Breakker landed a devastating spear. Moments later, the 300-plus-pound Bronson Reed pummeled Femi with several Tsunami attacks off the top rope.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce and multiple referees pleaded with Breakker and Reed to stop the assault. Despite their plea, Breakker landed one more spear on Femi for good measure.

The question of who the future of WWE is remains. However, one thing is clear: the war between Femi and Breakker is far from over.

Randy Orton Wins WrestleMania Rematch

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton have a long, twisted history that has seen them devolve from comrades to bitter rivals.

Orton has tormented Rhodes for the better part of the past two decades.

Unwilling to be Orton’s punching bag any further, the American Nightmare vowed to put an end to The Legend Killer.

However, things didn’t go according to plan at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

Rhodes held the upper hand for the majority of their main event match in Atlanta. His wife even threw a beer in Orton’s face as he attempted to taunt her at ringside.

Unfortunately for Rhodes, the referee was knocked out of action, rendering him unable to score a pin.

By the time the referee staggered back into the ring, the ever-cunning Orton had already planted Rhodes with a low blow followed by an RKO to score the pinfall victory.

Other Sunday Night’s Main Event highlights include Trick Williams winning his second career United States Championship and Jade Cargill and the “Baddies” prevailing in a six-woman tag team match.