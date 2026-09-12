WWE Legend Announced as Writer For Anniversary Spider-Man Comic

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H is expanding his creative contributions beyond the squared circle.

Marvel announced that Paul “Triple H” Levesque is a contributor to an upcoming milestone Spider-Man comic issue.

Marvel recently released a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #1000, which releases Sept. 30. Triple H is listed as a contributing writer for the anniversary issue.

According to AIPT Comics, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will feature stories celebrating the history of the character, in addition to continuing the current storyline of the series, centered around Peter Parker and his Aunt May.

Triple H Writes Spider-Man Comic Story

Marvel is pulling out all the stops for the anniversary issue of Amazing Spider-Man.

The upcoming issue features several legendary comic creators. Frank Miller, Joe Kelly, Dan Slott and J.M. DeMatteis, Brian Michael Bendis, Stuart Immonen, Ed McGuinness and Noah Hawley are part of the lineup.

WWE legend Triple H will reportedly write a story called “The Big Night.” WWE Director of Character Development Robb Fee is also listed as a writer for the issue. A press release teased the major anniversary issue.

“Fans are on edge after last week’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #35, which ended with Spider-Man learning Aunt May was rushed to the hospital, setting the stage for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000, now arriving on September 30 due to unprecedented demand!”

“Destined to take its place in comic book history, the epic milestone issue marks a major turning point in Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz’s acclaimed run with a pulse-pounding lead story that delivers the shocking fate of Aunt May and sets the stage for a revelatory showdown with the all-new super villain Ravage.”

Marvel continued, “And that’s just the beginning! Following Kelly and Larraz’s story, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 features an incredible lineup of anniversary stories from superstar creators celebrating Spider-Man’s legacy, including definitive creators from Spider-Man history and acclaimed creators contributing to the Spidey mythos for the first time, such as Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth) in his Marvel Comics debut, as well as WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque!”

Triple H is No Stranger to Creating Storylines

Although this is his first known venture into the world of comics, Triple H is tasked with creating and approving storyline decisions weekly.

WWE announced in 2022 that Paul “Triple H” Levesque was promoted to Chief Content Officer.

As Chief Content Officer, Levesque oversees creative writing, talent Relations, live events, talent development and creative services.

Levesque opened up about his role in April and joked that dealing with WWE talent was easier when he was an in-ring performer.

He said, “When you’re a WWE Superstar, your focus is singularly on you. When you switch to being an executive, it’s about everybody else. Your job goes from being singularly focused. To this wide net of everything that you have in front of you. It’s dealing with people. But it’s a lot easier to deal with them when you get to slam them than it is when you can’t slam them. And just have to talk to them.”