WWE Star Hospitalizes Rey Mysterio at Triplemania 34

For WWE superstar OMOS, a lot was at stake in the Night 1 main event match of Triplemania 34.

The 7-foot-3 wrestler was slated to face WWE Hall of Famer and AAA general manager Rey Mysterio in a singles match with an interesting stipulation.

If OMOS prevailed, his indefinite suspension would be lifted, allowing him to be reinstated to AAA.

Should he lose, however, the Nigerian-born wrestler would have to find a new line of work and would be permanently banned from AAA.

OMOS was suspended indefinitely for choking Rey Mysterio, but appeared at AAA Ola de Calor last month as a paid attendee. Once more, he and Mysterio came to blows. Eager to settle the score for good, Mysterio subsequently challenged OMOS to a match at Triplemania 34.

Most people would fear the consequences of fighting their boss. OMOS, however, cherished the opportunity.

“I am excited to hand out the greatest a— whooping of this lifetime to Rey Mysterio. I am thrilled,” OMOS told OutKick Dropkick.

OMOS delivered on his promise and brutalized the legendary luchador at Triplemania 34.

OMOS Injures Rey Mysterio at Triplemania 34

Entering Triplemania 34, the match between Rey Mysterio and OMOS was as lopsided as it could get in terms of size.

OMOS is nearly twice Mysterio’s size and carries a near 200-pound weight advantage.

Still, Mysterio has proven to be a giant slayer throughout his lengthy in-ring career. Previously, the former Cruiserweight Champion has defeated the likes of Kane, JBL, Kevin Nash and Mark Henry.

However, he did not fare as well during his bout against OMOS.

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Although Rey Mysterio briefly held the advantage, delivering a flurry of 619 to OMOS’ upper and lower body, OMOS’ size and strength were too much for the WWE Hall of Famer to overcome.

OMOS finished Rey Mysterio off with a devastating chokeslam to secure the pinfall victory.

However, his brutal assault on Mysterio didn’t end when the bell rang.

After the match, OMOS walked alongside Dominik Mysterio, who had been cheering for OMOS at ringside throughout the match.

As medical staffers tended to Rey Mysterio, OMOS saw an opportunity to inflict more damage.

OMOS laid waste to the medical team and, to Dominik Mysterio’s delight, turned his attention to Rey Mysterio, who was strapped to a gurney.

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Once more, OMOS chokeslammed the strapped-down legend, sending him through the announcer’s table.

Will OMOS Join Judgment Day?

Despite hospitalizing his father, Rey Mysterio, OMOS has seemingly built an uncanny partnership with AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio.

OMOS appeared alongside Dominik Mysterio following his successful title defense at AAA Verano de Escándalo. Dirty Dom seemingly returned the favor by cheering for OMOS at Night 1 of Triplemania 34.

Given their budding alliance, it’s fair to wonder if Mysterio will invite OMOS to join Judgment Day.

Last month, when asked about the possibility of joining Dirty Dom and the Judgment Day, OMOS offered a cryptic response.

“I don’t know. We shall see what the cards hold in the future,” he told Casino.guru.