Cause of Death Revealed For WWE Fanatic Who Died After WrestleMania 42

A British wrestling fan who vanished during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas was found dead in a motel off the famed strip.

Marc Izard, 43, was found dead on April 18 in the 1700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, between East St. Louis Avenue and Oakley Boulevard. He was last seen in Las Vegas after a professional wrestling event in April.

According to the Clark County coroner, Izard died of natural causes. The British WWE superfan died as a result of diabetic ketoacidosis.

A GoFundMe page created by Kelly Izard, which aims to cover international repatriation, funeral costs and more, has raised just over $27,300 of the $40,000 goal as of Friday.

“On Saturday, April 18th, our lives changed forever. Our beloved brother, Marc Izard, passed away in Las Vegas while doing what he loved most—attending WWE WrestleMania weekend,” his family wrote in a GoFundMe.

The die-hard wrestling enthusiast went to a book signing for Canadian wrestler Natalya “Nattie” Neidhart on April 16 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas. The following night, he attended SmackDown at the T-Mobile Arena. His SmackDown showing was his final known public appearance.

“Although we are obviously devastated at our loss, we are at some comfort knowing he passed doing what he loved so much,” Kelly Izard wrote on Facebook.

“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone that knew Marc. Both personally, and his wider wrestling family for their huge help. And support over the last week in helping us trying to find him,” she added.

Over the years, Izard had the pleasure of meeting several wrestling icons. Including John Cena, Hulk Hogan and Undertaker.

WWE Received $6M For Hosting WM42 in Vegas

POST Wrestling reports that public records show WWE’s site fee was $6 million, paid for by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority.

The $6 million mark would mean that WWE topped their site fee from 2025. Back then, WWE was paid $5 million to bring WrestleMania 41 to Vegas. Between the tax break and the site fee, WWE made more than $10 million in incentives from WrestleMania weekend.

Notably, WWE has claimed it will have spent $35 million on events surrounding WrestleMania, RAW, SmackDown and other WrestleMania-themed events.

On top of its lucrative site fee, WWE also cashed in in merchandise sales. In large part due to its massive WWE World presence.

According to a Fightful report, Danhausen, along with CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, finished as the top three in-stadium merchandise sellers during WrestleMania weekend.

Despite having less than three career matches at the time, WWE star Danhausen was among the highest in-stadium merchandise sellers at WrestleMania 42.

Danhausen has several t-shirt designs available on the WWE official shop.