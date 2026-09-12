WWE Announces Fan Voting For the WWE 2K27 Cover Athlete

For the first time ever, WWE will let fans choose the video game cover athlete for the next installment of WWE 2K.

WWE announced Thursday that the WWE Universe will vote for which WWE superstar will grace the cover of WWE 2K27.

“The first-ever WWE 2K27 Superstar Cover Fan Vote is coming exclusively to Club WWE! Voting begins Sept. 11 for registered Club WWE members through the platform!” the company announced via Instagram.

Over the years, WWE video games have produced some of the most iconic game covers in history.

WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain, featuring a 26-year-old Brock Lesnar on the cover, remains a fan favorite.

John Cena and Batista previously teamed up for an emblematic SmackDown vs. Raw 2006 video game cover.

Last year, WWE 2K released a quartet of flashy video game covers.

CM Punk graced the cover of the WWE 2K26 Standard Edition, marking the second time the three-time WWE Champion was named the WWE 2K cover athlete.

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WWE 2K also released the WWE 2K26 King of Kings Edition, which featured Triple H on the cover.

Perhaps the best of the bunch was the WWE 2K26 Attitude Era Edition. Featuring several 90s-era WWE stars on the cover, including The Rock, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels, among others, the WWE 2K26 Attitude Era Edition included gameplay that focused on the edgier content and unpredictable storylines that defined that era.

Now, for the first time, Club WWE members can influence who the next WWE 2k cover athlete will be.

Which WWE Star Should Cover WWE 2K27?

Narrowing down which WWE superstar should be the next video game cover athlete won’t be easy.

Former WWE 2K cover athletes Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will no doubt be popular entries in the fan voting process.

Plus, there are a few WWE newcomers worthy of consideration.

King of the Ring winner Oba Femi, for example, would be a home run selection as the WWE 2K27 cover athlete.

Since strutting his way into the Royal Rumble as the No. 1 entry in his WWE main roster debut, Femi has been a bone collector across RAW and SmackDown.

The 6-foot-6 superstar brutalized former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event, was crowned the 2026 King of the Ring, and retired Brock Lesnar for a second time at SummerSlam.

Femi has already declared himself the future of WWE and could further solidify that sentiment with his own WWE 2K video game cover.

Bron Breakker, who is quickly becoming Femi’s biggest rival, would also be an interesting WWE 2K27 cover athlete option.

The second-generation star also believes that he is the future of WWE and has held gold twice on the main roster.

Like Femi, Breakker is an intimidating superstar with a growing fanbase.

Popular WWE stars Dominik Mysterio, LA Knight, Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, Je’Von Evans and Jacob Fatu will likely garner more than a few fan votes, too.