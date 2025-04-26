NFL World Reacts To Saints Shocking ‘Waste’ Of Selection

The New Orleans Saints were on a very short list of teams who could be looking for their starting quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Saints’ front office wasted no time on day two of the draft trying to find just that. The selection, Tyler Shough the quarterback from Louisville, shocked the ESPN panel and the fan base alike.

“Tyler Shough is a good QB,” tweeted Ex-NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. “His arm is one of the more lively arms in this NFL Draft Class. His tape was not better than Shedeur Sanders’ tape. Period.”

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobelski gave the selection a grade of “D”.

“The New Orleans Saints desperately needed a quarterback, so selecting Louisville’s Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick isn’t a total organizational failure,” wrote Sobelski. “However, passing on Shedeur Sanders for an older, injury-plagued quarterback with only one year of production is a draft travesty.”

Perhaps none were more harsh than Yahoo! Sports senior writer, Frank Schwab.

“For some teams, Shough would have made perfect sense. For the team that drafted him, the New Orleans Saints, it’s just another bout of denial,” wrote Schwab. “The Shough pick will probably end up looking like a waste. The Saints don’t need a short-term fix, which Shough is given his age. If they are in position to draft one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft, they won’t get much value out of taking Shough.”

Shough Still Has Some In His Corner

One of Shough’s biggest supporters throughout the entire draft process has been Todd McShay and his partner Steve Muench. They have lead the charge in publicizing their opinion that Shough is one of the top quarterbacks in this draft, dating all the way back to the senior bowl.

“Shough is aggressive as a passer, processes well, and understands NFL defenses,” wrote McShay on his website. “He has great physical traits (he’s the tallest QB in the draft and also has the biggest hands), has a live arm, and is a good runner. His straight-line speed is the best of the top four QBs in the draft.”

His partner and current ESPN draft analyst, Steve Muench, shares the draft veteran’s opinion on the Louisville signal caller.

“Shough stands in and makes plays in the face of pressure,” wrote Muench on ESPN. “He protects the ball well and keeps his eyes downfield as he climbs the pocket. He extends plays and makes off-platform throws. Shough ran well at the combine with a 4.63-second 40-yard dash, and his speed makes him a threat to scramble for first downs.”

Shough’s Dog Steals The Show

Shough went viral for two reasons Friday night. First and foremost, his selection before Colorado quarterback and face of the draft, Shedeur Sanders, made him an easy target. But on a positive note, the internet fell in love with his furry friend, Murphy.

“Tyler Shough’s dog just made me a Tyler Shough fan. Golden’s are the best,” tweeted Joe Pompliana.

“This dog is part of the family. Easy to tell. I’m rooting for Tyler Shough a little more now,” tagged on James Palmer.

The video has been posted by the NFL’s official X account, along with Barstool and ESPN.