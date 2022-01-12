Rico Bosco Video: Barstool Sports Personality Suspended

Rico Bosco is the pseudonym of a popular blogging personality for Barstool Sports who was suspended after being accused of throwing a High Noon can in the office. Video captured part of the confrontation between Bosco and “Big T,” another Barstool Sports personality.

Dave Portney is the founder of Barstool Sports, a sarcastic sports and entertainment humor site. He confirmed the suspension on Twitter, referring to Bosco’s Twitter handle and writing, “The @Return_Of_RB ruling is in.

1. 1 month suspension effective immediately

2. Court ordered anger management therapy

3. Apology to Big T

4. Zero tolerance policy moving forward.”

Portney noted, “I am also launching an investigation on how internal league footage was leaked before I saw it.”

I am also launching an investigation on how internal league footage was leaked before I saw it. https://t.co/OLS2Vw9IyQ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 11, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows Big T Claiming Rico ‘Threw a Full High Noon Can Over Here’





Play



Rico Bosco immediately suspended from Barstool Sports after clashing with Big T | Dave Portnoy Meanwhile back at New York Hq all is well. PS @Return_Of_RB is immediately suspended pending a call with me. #terry #ricobosco #barstoolsports #bigt 2022-01-11T16:32:07Z

According to The Sun, Rico Bosco’s real name is James Villani, and he’s “a popular blogging personality on Barstool Sports.” In 2016, Barstool Sports’ “El Presidente” (Portney) wrote,

Well Rico has been a reoccurring character on Barstool for the better part of 2 years. He is our resident gambling expert. He joined Big Cat and I on our college football gambling podcasts every week. He is a lover of fine food, fine movies and going to DJ’s in his car. He has a legion of followers known as Rico’s Riders who live and die with his every selection.

But he was back. Bosco’s blogging page on Barstool Sports says, “Rico Bo$co – #1 caller on terrestrial and satellite radio, co-host of Barstool Pick Em, co-host of Barstool Bench Mob, been with Barstool 3 presidencies. ‘Some things are bigger than sports.'” He has a following on Twitter.

Portney also shared this video on YouTube of part of the Bosco-Big T incident and wrote: “Meanwhile back at New York Hq all is well.”

The video’s headline says, “Rico Bosco immediately suspended from Barstool Sports after clashing with Big T.”

“What happened Big T?” a man asks in the video, which contains graphic language.

“This f****** psychopath threw a full High Noon can over here.. he threw it so hard. I could have had a serious brain injury,” Big T alleged.





Play



Rico Bosco and Big T Go to War – Barstool Rundown – January 11, 2022 On today's Barstool Rundown, Marty Mush, Mintzy, and Big Ev go over the national championship game, the MLB lockout, a rare surgery where a man had is heart replaced with a pig heart, Antonio Brown and Kanye West, Draymond Green, and the war between Rico Bosco and Big T. Be sure to subscribe to the… 2022-01-11T23:30:02Z

Bosco then charged at him, raising his voice. “This one is going through your f****** face,” he said in the video, hitting the desk.

In a Barstool Sports rundown video for January 11, 2022, the caption highlighted the incident, saying, “Rico Bosco and Big T Go to War.”

At about 15 minutes in, the hosts discussed what happened with Big T.

The host said, “You can’t do that. You have to be an adult in the office.”

“I didn’t say a word to him until he took a shot at me,” Big T said, appearing on the rundown. “I did nothing wrong.”

He added: “Did I know that he was going to turn around like Randy Johnson and whip a full High Noon can at me? No. It’s insane behavior. Like he’s not like haha funny crazy. He’s like needs to be in a facility crazy. Like, that’s not acceptable behavior anywhere in society.”

Portney Tweeted a Video Saying, ‘We Just Can’t Have It’

The @Return_Of_RB ruling is in. 1. 1 month suspension effective immediately

2. Court ordered anger management therapy

3. Apology to Big T

4. Zero tolerance policy moving forward pic.twitter.com/RdAPOPPd2G — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 11, 2022

Along with his tweet announcing Bosco’s punishment, Portney tweeted a video statement. Portney has 2.7 million followers on his Twitter page.

“Ok real quick here…the Rico Bosco incident,” said Portney as he sat on an airplane on his way to Florida.

He said he was the commissioner, jury, judge and executioner, when it comes to what he called the attack on Big T. “It’s a serious thing; yeah we can laugh because Rico‘s a psycho, but we can’t have that in the office. We just can’t have it,” Portney said.

Gotta love @highnoonsunsips redefining how to go viral https://t.co/xWEJgMdeWo — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 11, 2022

He then listed the “punishment.”

Bosco is banned from all Bartsool Sports activities during the suspension. “No part in any of them,” said Portney.

“If he threatens any violence ever again,” he waved his hand to indicate Bosco would be out. “No ifs, ands, buts about it.”

Concluded Portney: “That is the court’s decision, and it is final… can’t have it. Can’t win with it. Can’t win with it.”

Portney also tweeted this satirical take on the situation.

Leaked Footage of “the throw” pic.twitter.com/Sg0Xxsf6fV — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 11, 2022

In November 2021, Portney was accused of sexual misconduct but denied the claims.

READ NEXT: OnlyFans Model Accused of Stabbing Boyfriend