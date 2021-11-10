‘Bachelorette’s’ Zac Clark Slammed for Supporting Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports

Zac Clark is being slammed after he wore a Barstool Sports shirt, and commented on one of Dave Portnoy’s Instagram posts. The “Bachelorette” winner has seemingly been supporting Portnoy as he faces serious allegations.

In an article published by Business Insider on November 4, 2021, three women came forward with details about what happened when they had sex with the “Barstool Sports” president. Their experiences were labeled as “frightening and humiliating,” and all claim that their mental health has suffered as a result.

Warning: Potentially disturbing content ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Portnoy Has Been Accused of Serious Sexual Misconduct & Has Denied the Claims

One of the women said that she felt as though she was being “raped” by Portnoy. “It was so rough I felt like I was being raped he video taped me and spit in my mouth and choked me so hard I couldn’t breathe,” the woman’s account included in the Insider report reads. “And it hurt and I was literally screaming in pain… I kept trying to get away and he was like, ‘Stop running away from me. Stop running away from me,'” the woman explained.

Portnoy has denied the allegations in two videos posted to Twitter. Portnoy calls the Insider article a “hit piece” that has been “eight months in the making” and “paints [him] as a sexual deviant.”

“I’m pretty confident in myself. I know I’ve never done anything weird with a girl, ever, never anything remotely nonconsensual,” Portnoy said. He added that the person who wrote the article had a narrative in mind before going and interviewing several women that Portnoy has had any kind of relations with over the past several years.

Clark Has Continued to Support Portnoy

Ahead of the New York City marathon, Clark was spotted wearing a Barstool Sports shirt in one of his Instagram Stories. Thanks to this Reddit thread, we not only know that Clark was wearing the shirt, but that his fiancee, Tayshia Adams, covered up the logo when she re-shared the picture to her own IG Stories.

“Well, I’ve learned way too much about Mr. Zac Clark from reading this thread today. Disappointed is an understatement. The worse part is that he’ll never have to answer or account for this because he and Tayshia are practically untouchable,” one Redditor commented.

“Oh this is really sh****. I already kinda side eyed people who were Barstool fans before this, but openly supporting Dave after these allegations is trash behavior. I don’t care how cute their relationship is or whatever,” another added.

In addition, Zac also commented on one of Portnoy’s Instagram posts, uploaded on November 6, 2021.

“I obviously didn’t start the Barstool Fund for PR purposes or for any reason other than to help small businesses survive covid. Regardless I believe in what goes around comes around and people don’t understand how much I appreciate the support right now,” Portnoy’s captioned read, in part.

“Keep going,” Clark wrote in the comments.

Redditors slammed him for that, too.

“If my fiance wore a barstool shirt and commented ‘keep going’ on the abusive rapist’s social media post I’d legit be rethinking my engagement because clearly our values don’t align. And no that isn’t an extreme reaction,” another Redditor commented.

“The ‘keep going’ stuff was stupid on its own but this is just disgusting. [And] Portnoy was a piece of sh** before this story came out. I will never understand men’s fascination with him,” added another.

“‘Keep going’ to a man who is literally accused of [sexual assault]??? Are you serious?? Ah yes Zac, let’s keep encouraging that behavior. I’m [disappointed] in him to say the least this is legitimately disgusting. But of course crusty mediocre white men have to stick together,” read a third comment.

READ NEXT: Greg Grippo Gives First Candid Interview Since Katie Thurston Split