Rocio Oliva: Diego Maradona Broke Up With Ex-Fiancee in 2018

Rocio Oliva and Diego Maradona broke up in December 2018 following a four-year engagement. Like, Maradona, Oliva, 29, was a soccer player who played for Argentina’s women’s team. On November 25, news broke that Diego Maradona had died at the age of 60.

In October 2020, Oliva appeared on the Argentinian television show Informados de tod. Oliva said at the time that she had a cordial relationship with Maradona following their break-up. Despite that, Oliva said that she hadn’t spoken to him in months and that it was unlikely that she would call him on his birthday.

Reports Emerged in December 2018 Alleging Oliva Kicked Maradona Out of the Couple’s Home in Buenos Aires

It was widely reported in December 2018 that Oliva had kicked out Maradona of the home they shared in the Bella Vista section of Buenos Aires. The Sun quoted reports in Argentina alleging that the couple split over his desire to move to Mexico and her wanting to remain in Argentina. In October 2020, The Sun quoted Argentinian reports that said Oliva told local media that Maradona’s alcohol addiction was responsible for his current health problems.

Oliva Said the Closest the Couple Got to Planning Their Wedding Was Having Brief Discussions With a Wedding Dress Designer

Oliva added in her Informados de tod that their relationship was typical in that they had both good and bad times together. Oliva said the closest the couple got in their wedding plans was her having brief discussions with a wedding dress designer. The Daily Mirror reported in July 2018 that Oliva told guests at her 28th birthday party that the celebration would be her final birthday as a non-married woman. At that celebration, Maradona presented Oliva with an engagement ring.

Maradona split from his wife of 17 years Claudia Villafane in 2003. Oliva also said that she had a good relationship with Maradona’s ex-wife and the trio as well as Maradona’s children would regularly have dinner together. Oliva refuted rumors that Maradona was ever physically abusive to her.

Oliva Has a New Relationship With a Man Named Bernardo, Has Her Own Girls Soccer Academy & Is Studying for an Administrative Role in Soccer

Caras reported in August 2020 that Oliva was in a new relationship with a man named Bernardo. The report said that like Oliva, he was a fan of the Argentinian soccer team River Plate, mortal enemies of Diego Maradona’s beloved Boca Juniors. Earlier in 2020, Oliva was quoted as saying that the man she regarded as the greatest male soccer player of all time was not her former lover but rather Brazilian playmaker Ronaldinho.

Oliva told Clarin in a March 2020 interview that she was studying to become a soccer technical director. In addition, Oliva was also working on the soccer academy she had set up for girls. Oliva said in the interview that her goal was to create female “leaders” in the world of soccer. Oliva also makes regular appearances on Argentinian television shows.

Maradona Was Arrested in 2019 When Oliva Began a Legal Action Against Him Claim She Was Owed $7 Million

In May 2019, Maradona was detained at Buenos Aires airport after Oliva initiated legal proceedings against her former fiance claiming that she owed him nearly $7 million. According to Maradona’s lawyer, the former Boca Juniors star was issued with a court date and released.

