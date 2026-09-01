Roman Reigns Name-Drops The Rock in Fiery Promo

During a tense promo Monday on RAW, Roman Reigns name-dropped The Rock while taking a swipe at LA Knight.

Addressing Solo Sikoa, who stunned Reigns with a Samoan Spike to defend LA Knight, Reigns mentioned the 10-time World Champion.

“You blew an opportunity [to join The Bloodline] for LA Knight?” Reigns questioned Sikoa. “Little cousin, I get it. He reminds you of The Rock. But he’s not our family!”

Previously, LA Knight has drawn comparisons to The Rock for his quick-witted responses and electric moments on the microphone. Both superstars command attention anytime they speak, and many fans have been pounding the drum for an LA Knight world title run.

Still, Reigns’ mention of The Rock comes at an interesting time.

Over the weekend, the Final Boss promised that he would compete in at least one more WrestleMania match.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on “The Morning Shift” to promote his live-action Moana movie. During the conversation, one of the hosts told Johnson that watching him make his WrestleMania entrance in person was still on his bucket list and asked him to give him a heads-up whenever it happened.

“The Final Boss” responded by promising to hook the hosts up with tickets when he makes his WrestleMania return.

“I’ll make the promise to you now, whenever I do go back to WrestleMania, I gotta have you guys out. You’ll be my special guests, for sure.”

The Rock Promises to Return to WrestleMania

For most Attitude Era wrestlers, competing at WrestleMania would be a long shot, at best.

The Rock, however, has remained in excellent shape since his days as a weekly in-ring performer and could realistically lace up his boots one more time.

Still as charismatic as ever, The Rock would still be a major draw on a potential WrestleMania card.

Frankly, the biggest obstacle to his in-ring return is his ever-busy Hollywood schedule.

Johnson is is expected to reprise his role as Luke Hobbs in “Fast Forever.” Vin Diesel recently revealed that production on the final “Fast & Furious” movie is planned to begin in December 2026, with the film scheduled for release in March 2028.

This means that Johnson could be in the midst of a press tour during the Road to WrestleMania. Additionally, it is unclear whether Johnson will have time to condition himself for a WrestleMania match while shooting the blockbuster film.

Still, it’s plausible that The Rock could be involved in WrestleMania 43, the first WrestleMania hosted overseas.

WWE Building Up Roman Reigns vs. The Rock?

In pro wrestling, everything spoken is intentional. Roman Reigns could have said several things about LA Knight, but instead the OTC opted to name-drop The Rock mere days after the WWE Hall of Famer hinted at his return.

Although Reigns’ mention of “The Final Boss” doesn’t guarantee that he will return to the ring soon, it does come across as a seed planted.

Perhaps the seed will blossom into a potential feud at WrestleMania 43, or sometime much further in the future.

Either way, it’s worth monitoring moving forward.