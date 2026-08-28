WWE Star Cody Rhodes Sparks Casting Rumor After Marvel Studios Visit

Cody Rhodes shared a photo of himself at the Marvel Studios headquarters in Hollywood, sparking rumors that the American Nightmare may soon appear in the MCU.

The former WWE Champion is no stranger to Hollywood, and it wouldn’t be surprising if his Marvel Studios headquarters visit was more than a mere tour.

Rhodes appeared in seven episodes of the hit CW series Arrow, based on the DC Comics hero and master archer Green Arrow. The former King of the Ring also appeared in the live-action flick The Naked Gun, released in 2025.

Notably, Rhodes will star in the upcoming video game adaptation, Street Fighter, alongside Roman Reigns. Rhodes will play the strong-willed protagonist Guile, while Reigns will play heralded villain Akuma.

During his SummerSlam entrance against CM Punk last month, Rhodes wore custom wrestling gear that blended Guile and his American Nightmare persona.

Street Fighter, featuring an ensemble cast of Noah Centineo, 50 Cent, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, and Jason Mamoa, among others, releases in theaters on Oct. 16.

Cody Rhodes Sparks MCU Rumor With Viral Post

After Cody Rhodes shared a photo of himself at Marvel Studios HQ, it didn’t take long for the internet to fancast potential roles for the American Nightmare.

One popular rumor is that the former WWE Champion could play Cable in the MCU’s version of the X-Men.

Like the time-traveling comic character, Rhodes sports short blonde hair and boasts a hulking physique.

Marvel fans also pitched other X-Men characters Rhodes could portray.

“Maybe he’s Stryfe,” an X user wrote.

“Hyperion would be tuff,” another replied.

“Cody would be perfect for the Explodey Boy clone saga,” a comic fan wrote on X.

The Marvel fancating wasn’t limited to X-Men either, as social media users proposed heroes and villains from the Marvel universe at large.

“I would love to see him come in as Eddie Brock’s VENOM,” a user captioned a photo of Venom with Rhodes’ signature platinum blonde haircut.

“Being anything in the Marvel Universe is so sick,” an X user wrote.

“I’m guessing he must have killed it as Guile in Street Fighter. I keep hearing rumors of him drawing consideration for more roles,” another replied.

WWE Stars Have Long History in Hollywood

Should Rhodes land an MCU role, he would not be the first WWE superstar featured in a comic book adaptation.

Notably, John Cena plays Peacemaker in James Gunn’s DCU. Before that, The Rock portrayed Black Adam in the DCEU. Infamously, the live-action film was a critical and commercial failure.

Dave Bautista, a former World Heavyweight Champion, also starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. He was also cast to play Kratos in Amazon’s God of War series.

The former WWE Champion also appeared in Dune, Blade Runner 2049 and a pair of Avengers films, highlighting his sci-fi prowess.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins also recorded scenes in Eternals and Captain America: Brave New World. However, their scenes were ultimately axed from the final product.