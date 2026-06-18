Rory McIlroy Embraces ‘Good Distractions’ as He Returns to New York After Ryder Cup Chaos

Rory McIlroy says the World Cup has provided some “good distractions” as he prepares for this week’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, a return to New York that comes less than a year after he faced heavy heckling during the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

The reigning Masters champion admitted that following the World Cup has helped him temporarily shift his focus away from golf as he gets ready for the third major championship of the season.

“It’s nice that it’s on, and especially this week, it’s a good distraction to be able to go back from the golf course and turn the football on and forget about the golf for a little bit,” McIlroy told reporters at a post practice round press conference.

McIlroy enters the U.S. Open looking for his first victory in the event since 2011. His return to Long Island also brings him back to the same region where he endured some of the most hostile crowds of his career during last year’s Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy Says World Cup Has Provided ‘Good Distractions’ Before U.S. Open

Play

While much of the golf world is focused on Shinnecock Hills, McIlroy acknowledged that the World Cup has become a welcome escape during a busy major championship week.

Scotland’s participation in the tournament has given him another reason to tune in, and he said the global event has helped him unwind after long days on the course.

The World Cup has also captured the attention of several players competing this week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said he has been keeping an eye on the tournament despite not considering himself a major soccer fan.

“I pretty much save all my sports for football. I actually really enjoyed watching the NBA Finals the last few weeks, as well,” Scheffler said. “I think, if you’re a fan of sport, which I am, you pretty much have to get into the World Cup. I’ve been able to watch a bit. Not as much as I’d hoped to, but I’m definitely paying attention.”

The Back-to-Back Masters Champ Returns to New York After Ryder Cup Heckling

The last time McIlroy competed on Long Island, he was part of Europe’s Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black while dealing with relentless taunts from sections of the New York crowd.

The atmosphere led to several heated moments, including an incident in which McIlroy told a fan to “shut the f–k up” during a round and another where cameras caught him making an obscene gesture toward spectators.

Despite those experiences, McIlroy said he still enjoys playing in the area.

“Look, I love playing around New York. I love playing in this area. It’s got some of the best golf in the world,” he said.

“This is different. The Ryder Cup is Us vs. Them, very partisan. It’s just a different beast. Was it a rough week for me at times? Absolutely. But it is what it is. If that’s a price to pay to live the life that I’m living, then I’m OK with that.”

McIlroy said the reception he has received at Shinnecock Hills this week has been overwhelmingly positive.

“New York is New York, and they’re going to make their voices heard, but that’s a good thing. That’s a good atmosphere to play in,” he said.

Rory McIlroy Seeking Redemption at Shinnecock Hills

Play

Beyond the Ryder Cup storyline, McIlroy has unfinished business at Shinnecock Hills.

When the U.S. Open was last played at the historic venue in 2018, McIlroy struggled to a first-round 80 and missed the cut. It remains his most recent missed cut at the U.S. Open.

Since then, he has consistently contended in the championship, recording six consecutive top-10 finishes before posting a tie for 19th at Oakmont last season.

A victory this week would give McIlroy his second U.S. Open title and continue a remarkable major championship season for European golfers. McIlroy already captured the Masters earlier this year, while Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship in May.

“Obviously a historic start to the major season for golfers from that part of the world, and I would say this is more a UK/European style of test than certainly the first two majors at Augusta and Aronimink,” McIlroy said. “So it certainly wouldn’t surprise me to see a few players from Europe and the UK in contention on Sunday.”

McIlroy tees off for the opening round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills at 7:52 a.m. local Eastern Time.