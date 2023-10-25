49ers Receive Update on Brock Purdy for Bengals Game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy may not suit up in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Wednesday, October 25, that Purdy has been placed in concussion protocols two days after a 22-17 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings. Shanahan called it “kind of a surprise” that Purdy had concussion symptoms.

“He started getting symptoms on the plane,” Shanahan told reporters. “We finally found that out when we landed. We were all pretty asleep but then he got all checked up yesterday and now he’s in the protocol.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Purdy “is now unlikely to play” because “no NFL player placed into concussion protocol this season has played the same week”. Schefter noted that a quicker return last happened when Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett returned between Week 6 and Week 7 in 2022.

“He does have enough time,” Shanahan said about Purdy’s chances of clearing protocols. “He’s just got to go through the process.”

With Brock Purdy in concussion protocol, 49ers' QB Sam Darnold now is in line to start Sunday's game vs. the Bengals.

Backup quarterback Sam Darnold would take the reins if Purdy can’t go. The 49ers signed the former New York Jets No. 2 draft pick this offseason after he spent two years with the Carolina Panthers.

“I have as much confidence in Sam as I could have in someone I haven’t gone into an NFL game with,” Shanahan said about Darnold. “He was great in the offseason. He’s been great here in these seven weeks so far and he’s always ready to go.”

Brock Purdy’s Hot Start Fizzled Out

Purdy started hot this season with a 5-0 mark as he led the 49ers to 30-plus points per game. Things went south for Purdy and the 49ers during the past two weeks where the team mustered 17 points per game, and he threw three interceptions.

He became the starter last season when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, and Purdy morphed into a sensation after that despite being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Purdy led the Niners to five wins to end the regular season and reach the NFC Championship Game before he sustained an elbow injury that ended his season.

Purdy’s ascent from Mr. Irrelevant to starting quarterback continued this year as he beat out Trey Lance and Darnold for the starting job. With Purdy’s success, the 49ers traded away Lance, a former No. 3 pick, to the Dallas Cowboys.

49ers Face Other Injuries Besides Brock Purdy

In addition to Purdy, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tackle Trent Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday due to shoulder and ankle injuries respectively. Both Samuel and Williams haven’t played since an October 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Samuel and Williams’ absences against the Vikings hindered the 49ers offense. San Francisco mustered 65 yards in the ground game, and the passing attack didn’t produce a 100-yard receiver or multiple touchdowns.

Shanahan expressed optimism about Williams possibly returning for the Thursday, October 26, practice, but the coach officially declared Samuel out for the Bengals game. The 49ers also have a key offensive player in Christian McCaffrey dealing with an oblique injury, but he practiced on Wednesday after playing in Monday’s game.