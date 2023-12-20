49ers Predicted to Land Prospect With ‘Great Ball Skills’

While the San Francisco 49ers close in on clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, some in the front office already have the 2024 NFL Draft on the brain.

Niners front office staff members have to think about the future no matter how well the present is going, and Bleacher Report floated a potential prospect in the draft. That’s Missouri junior cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who has 47 tackles, four interceptions, and a forced fumble this season.

“Cornerback will likely be one of John Lynch’s top priorities this offseason, as the team is a little thin at the position,” Bleacher Report staff wrote. San Francisco has quality starting cornerbacks in Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir followed by backups Isaiah Oliver and Ambry Thomas. Third-string corners Darrell Luter Jr. and Samuel Womack III haven’t produced big this year, and adding depth couldn’t hurt. “Abrams-Draine could be a good draft target, as he holds a third-round grade on B/R’s big board and has the versatility to line up at multiple spots,” Bleacher Report staff added. Play A three-year starter with the Tigers, Abrams-Draine has seven interceptions, 131 tackles, and 39 pass deflections in his career. He helped the Tigers produce the program’s best season since 2014 with a 10-2 record in 2023 and a Cotton Bowl appearance around the corner.

“Versatile cornerback who can play out of the slot and out wide,” B/R defensive backs scout Cory Giddings said via Bleacher Report staff. “He likes to play out of press a lot, where he can be handsy at times but looks to control receivers at the line of scrimmage.” “He also has great ball skills to locate and play ball in the air in addition to good hands to capitalize on turnovers,” Giddings added. Kris Abrams-Draine Has Some Downsides Abrams-Draine notably began his college career as a wide receiver at Mizzou in 2020, but he moved over to cornerback before the 2021 season. He doesn’t have great height at 5-foot-11, and additional questions that Giddings raised could also concern the 49ers.