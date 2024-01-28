“Brock, he made some big plays in this game,” Shanahan said after the game. “Missed a couple, [too]. But leading us down on that last drive and getting the win, that’s all you can ask for.”

Purdy played like a quarterback who had complete command of the offense. Pundits will still see a game manager in the second-year passer, but Purdy will get another chance to prove he isn’t one against the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game.