49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Admits He’s ‘Concerned’ on Star DL’s Injury

Everyone across the NFL, as the cliché goes, is banged up at this time of year. The 49ers are no different. Already, they’ve lost two safeties for the remainder of the season—Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum—but they’re also dealing with the grind of injuries elsewhere. And for coach Kyle Shanahan, there’s nothing more worrying at this point than the Arik Armstead injury.

With good reason. We got a good look at how the 49ers look without Armstead—and fellow lineman Javon Hargrave, who was out with a hamstring injury—in the middle of the defensive line in Week 15 against the Cardinals. The result was 234 yards rushing for the 49ers, a season-high in rush yards allowed and the team’s worst showing in that category since 2017.

Hargrave is back. But with Armstead set to miss his third straight game when the 49ers face the Ravens on Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan raised a warning signal.

“Yes, we’re concerned,” Shanahan said on Friday. “We do think he has a chance each week, but I’d say it’s a little more the foot than the knee. Something that’s bothered him for a little bit. I’m just hoping the pain will go down.”

Arik Armstead Injury Bothered Him in 2022, Too

The Arik Armstead injury that is causing such concern is similar to the foot problem he had last year, when he missed a game with plantar fasciitis. Armstead had a hard time staying healthy all of last season, when he played just nine games. He was back on the field for the playoffs, though, and played 36, 37 and 54 snaps in the 49ers’ three postseason outings.

Armstead is also dealing with a knee problem, but coach Shanahan said the foot was more problematic.

The 49ers miss him, and figure to miss him against Baltimore, which has crafty and multifaceted quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm. Some discipline and veteran know-how (Armstead is 30 and has been in the NFL with the 49ers for nine seasons) is a must when trying to contain him. It is a steep drop on the 49ers depth chart from Armstead to backups Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis.

That’s no fault of their own. Armstead is an elite interior lineman. At Pro Football Focus, he has earned a grade of 81.9, which is 10th among the 130 qualified defensive linemen in the NFL. Armstead is third on the team in sacks (5.0) and is second with 13 quarterback hits.

Kyle Shanahan Talks 49ers Injuries

The Arik Armstead injury is not the only health concern for Shanahan and the 49ers, either. In addition to juggling the defensive backfield, the 49ers will be without backup tight end Ross Dwelley and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, as well as linebacker Oren Burks. Hargrave and running back Elijah Mitchell are questionable for Week 16.

Hargrave did participate in practice, but it was not a full-contact practice, so it is uncertain whether he will go on Monday.

“Yeah, he did good,” Shanahan said of Hargrave. “He was able to get that out there today. Got the most work in there today, but it’s all walk-through. So he’s still questionable.”

And it’s a surprise that Jennings remains out—he is in the concussion protocol and could not get through enough of the process to get back on the field.

“He’s made steps, but that’s why we had to rule him out just with the protocol and stuff. Not enough to be able to play,” Shanahan said.