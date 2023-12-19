Video of A.J. Brown’s Sideline Altercation With Seahawks Staffer Goes Viral

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to keep their postseason hopes alive with they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Before Seahawks safety Julian Love’s incredible season-saving interception, locking in Seattle’s 20-17 win, things got chippy in the second half.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown gave Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson a shove on the sideline. Afterward, a Seattle staffer appeared to shove his shoulder into Brown, which set the 26-year-old receiver off. Brown then shoved the staffer back. However, many viewers claim Brown made contact first.

NBC’s broadcast captured the sideline altercation and video of the moment quickly went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. A referee stepped in to separate Brown and the staffer the two before the game resumed. No flags were thrown.

One Seahawks fan posted, “AJ ran into him tryna act tuff on the sidelines. An Eagles fan wrote, “He better get the Big Dom treatment too!”

Fans Compared A.J. Brown’s Scuffle With the Seahawks Staffer to Eagles Security Dom DiSandro’s Situation

Eagle security staffer Dom DiSandro was banned from appearing on the sideline after an altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in Week 13. DiSandro was immediately ejected from the game as was Greenlaw.

The NFL slapped Greenlaw with a $10,927 fine for his hit on Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, which prompted the altercation with DiSandro, per ESPN.

Last week, the NFL sent a memo to all teams to “please ensure that all members of your game-day staff understand that their role does not extend to being involved with game day altercations and that they must refrain from such involvement.”

The Seahawks will have to wait and see if there’s any punishment for the staffer’s involvement with Brown.

Seahawks QB Drew Lock Thew the Game-Winning Touchdown Pass to Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll waited until the very last second to name Drew Lock as the starter on Monday Night and the backup proved himself worthy. Lock, who made his first ever start at Lumen Field in Week 15, made magic happen in the final minute of the game.

The Seahawks get the ball back at the 8-yard line with 1:52 remaining, trailing 17-13 with one timeout. While it seemed like the Seahawks would lose their fifth straight game and miss the postseason, Lock stepped up big time.

After DK Metcalf’s incredible sideline catch, Lock connected with rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown. At 7-7, the Seahawks still have a chance to make the playoffs. Lock finished agains the Eagles completing 22-of-33 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown. Carroll is now 8-0 against Philadelphia in his career.

Next up, Seattle hosts the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. With Geno Smith still on the mend, it’s unclear who will get the start against the Titans.