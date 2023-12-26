Seahawks Could Be Landing Spot for NFC Rival’s ‘Major Bargain’ at QB

The Seattle Seahawks could be an ideal landing spot for one of the NFC’s hottest quarterbacks.

As mentioned by NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will be a free agent this offseason. While there is mutual interest by both sides to run it back for another season, there won’t be any shortage of suitors if the Buccaneers and Mayfield are unable to work out an agreement.

Florio mentions a number of quarterback-needy teams that could be a potential landing spot for Mayfield, including the Seahawks. Seattle makes sense as a potential destination for the 28-year-old quarterback if they choose to move on from Geno Smith.

“So where will he be next year? Again, he has said he wants to stay in Tampa Bay,” writes Florio. “Other teams looking for a starter could disrupt that, whether it’s the Patriots or the Steelers (if they decide Kenny Pickett isn’t the answer) or the Raiders or the Broncos (if they move on from Russell Wilson) or the Vikings (if Kirk Cousins leaves) or the Seahawks (if they choose to move on from Geno Smith).”

Florio refers to Mayfield — who earns $4 million without incentives — as a “major bargain.”

“Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has gotten his career back on track this year,” writes Florio. “Along the way, Mayfield has become a major bargain for the Bucs.”

Baker Mayfield Has Been NFL’s Top QB in Recent Weeks

It’s no secret that Mayfield has been the NFL’s best quarterback over the past several weeks. After it appeared that Tampa Bay may be dead in the water after a 4-7 start to the season, they’ve racked up four consecutive victories to post an 8-7 record.

Over the past three weeks, Mayfield has posted eight touchdowns against zero interceptions for 947 passing yards and a perfect 3-0 record. He also posted the only perfect passer rating by a visiting quarterback at Lambeau Field in a win over the Green Bay Packers, winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors in the process.

Furthermore, Mayfield’s ranks sixth in the NFL in passing touchdowns (26) and ninth in passer rating (96.2).

It’s also worth mentioning that Mayfield’s newfound success in Tampa Bay is under the leadership of offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who previously served as the quarterbacks coach with the Seahawks last season while coaching Smith during his Comeback Player of the Year season.

How Seahawks Can Move on From Geno Smith

The possibility of the Seahawks moving on from Smith to Mayfield only happens if Seattle misses the playoffs. Following their 20-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans, the Seahawks control their destiny when it comes to making it to the playoffs. At a record of 8-7, Seattle holds the No. 7 seed with two winnable games remaining on its schedule — a Week 17 home date against the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Week 18 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

While Smith has clearly regressed this season in comparison to last — 90.4 passer rating compared to 100.9 passer rating — he’s still leading the Seahawks to wins, especially in close game. Smith led another game-winning drive for Seattle in their win over Tennessee, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass on third down with under a minute remaining.

It was Smith’s third fourth quarter comeback and fourth game-winning drive this season. Smith leads the NFL in game-winning drives and ranks second in fourth quarter comebacks.

However, if Seattle falters over the final two games and misses out on the playoffs, the possibility of the Seahawks moving on from Smith becomes realistic.

The problem is, the Seahawks are committed to a three-year, $75 million deal to Smith. In other words, they have two years and $50 million remaining owed to the Pro Bowl quarterback. However, there is an out after this season that would allow them to move on from Smith by absorbing a $17.4 million dead cap hit.

If the Seahawks unexpectedly miss the playoffs and the Buccaneers clinch their division, Mayfield’s value will go up and Smith’s will decrease. While it seems like an unlikely scenario at the moment, the Seahawks’ potential need for a quarterback, Smith’s manageable dead cap hit and Mayfield’s connection with Seattle via Canales all make this a possibility by the time the offseason rolls around.