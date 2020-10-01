Sergino Dest Explains Why He Chose Barcelona Over Bayern Munich

New Barcelona signing Sergino Dest has explained why he has opted to move to the Camp Nou.

The 19-year-old was also wanted by European champions Bayern Munich but told Ajax’s YouTube Channel why he made the move to Barcelona instead.

He said: “I chose Barcelona because they have a Dutch coach, their right-back just left… In general I feel like I can have more minutes at Barcelona..”

Dest will replace Nelson Semedo at Barcelona and will take over the Portugal international’s No.2 shirt.

He has signed a contract with the club that runs until June 2025 and contains a buyout clause set at €400 million ($470m).

Dest Looking Forward to Barcelona Challenge

Barcelona’s new right-back also said he was looking forward to the challenge of playing in a new country and a new league after completing his switch to the Catalan giants.

“Koeman knows that I can also play at the left-back position, he has faith in me. I know that I’m young and that it’s early, but I know what I’m capable of. I love challenges.”

Dest will get to watch his new team in action on Thursday when they take on Celta Vigo at Balaidos in La Liga. The youngster will then be hoping to make his Barcelona debut on Sunday when the club welcome Europa League winners Sevilla to the Camp Nou.

Ajax Offer Barcelona Dest Advice

The teenager has come through the ranks at Ajax and admitted it was tough saying goodbye to his Ajax team-mates ahead of his move to the Camp Nou.

He explained: “Saying goodbye to my teammates was special. They were happy for me, and they congratulated me. It’s tough to say goodbye.”

Dest also sent a message to his former club on Twitter:

Just a boy from Almere Stad who grew up with a dream of playing for Ajax. I’m blessed to have represented this club for the last 9 years. Thank you to everyone at Ajax, and a special mention to the fans, you will always hold a special place in my heart. 🙏🏼 @AFCAjax ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/ScV5wkhe1X — Sergiño Dest (@sergino_dest) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Eredivisie club have offered Barcelona advice on how the full-back should be employed at the Camp Nou.

Dest becomes Barcelona’s first signing under new boss Koeman, but there could be more before the transfer window closes on Monday. The club are still hoping to bring in a center-back and a new No. 9 but are rapidly running out of time.

