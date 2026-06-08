USMNT Top Burning Questions into 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, bringing a new round of expectation for the USMNT. While the high-end part of the field features stacked powerhouse sides, the Americans could be one of the sleeper teams to go on a run.

Amid the justifiable hype that comes with the United States being one of the host countries, three burning questions stand out regarding the USMNT.

So, let’s dive right in.

Top 3 USMNT Burning Questions Heading into 2026 FIFA World Cup

Will USMNT Make it Out of Group Stage?

One of the biggest challenges facing the USMNT has been getting out of the group stage. The US has made it out of the group stage in three of the last five editions of the World Cup.

In 2006, the US failed to make it out of Group E. In 2010, the US made it to the round of 16, but lost its next match to Ghana. The same fate befell the Stars and Stripes in 2014, losing to Belgium in the first game of the knockout stage.

While the USMNT didn’t qualify for the 2018 edition, the team made it to the round of 16 in 2022. That time, the US fell to the Netherlands.

This time around, the Americans face a winnable field in Group D. The US will take on Paraguay, Turkiye, and Australia. Those are all winnable games and provide a direct path to the next stage.

The mission will be to win Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If the Americans manage that, they’ll face the third-place team from one of five groups. In that event, the USMNT could pull off a stunning run.

Can US Go Beyond the Quarterfinals at 2026 FIFA World Cup?

The farthest the US has ever gone in the World Cup was in 2002. In that edition, the US made it to the quarter-finals against a powerhouse German side. The USMNT played a valiant game, but lost on two quick second-half goals.

In this year’s edition, there is an argument for Mauricio Pochettino’s side to go on a Cinderella run. As noted in the previous point, the US could make it to the quarterfinals once again. If the US were to finish as the runner-up in Group D, it would face the runner-up of Group G.

Again, that situation provides a direct path to the Round of 16 and then the quarterfinals. The path won’t be easy, as the round of 16 will likely feature a much more complicated field. But there’s always the possibility that the draw could favor the US in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Can Christian Pulisic Guide His Team to Victory?

All eyes will be on Christian Pulisic on the pitch. He will be counted on to guide the USMNT to victory. While the overall club looks solid, the bulk of the pressure will be on Pulisic to deliver.

Complementary pieces like Sergiño Dest, Giovanni Reyna, and Alejandro Zendejas will all need to deliver when it matters.

But it seems like the USMNT will live and die with Pulisic. If the US can’t find scoring beyond Pulisic, its participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be a short-lived one. In contrast, if the US can rally behind its biggest star, the American side might just have enough in the tank to make it back to the quarterfinals.

The USMNT will kick off its participation on June 12 against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium. The team will be looking to get off to a roaring start, setting the tone for what could be a strong run in 2026.