Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Results Today: Saudi Pro League Live Score, Updates, Stats

Al Ettifaq face Al Nassr at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in a Matchday 3 Saudi Pro League clash. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr today brought together two teams that had opened the campaign with maximum points from their first two matches.

Al Nassr started the night top of the table on goal difference, while Al Ettifaq sat fourth. The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match also provided an early test for new managers Arthur Papas and Ange Postecoglou, while Cristiano Ronaldo was in contention for his first start of the season after scoring from the bench in Al Nassr’s 4–0 win over Al Riyadh.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Match Details

Kick-off: 7:00 PM UTC

Venue: Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium, Dammam

Competition: Saudi Pro League, Matchday 3

Live Score: Kick-off approaching

What to Watch

Al Nassr entered the game with strong momentum after winning their opening two league matches. Ronaldo’s goalscoring cameo against Al Riyadh had increased expectations that he would lead the attack from the start, while Postecoglou looked to maintain his team’s perfect record.

Al Ettifaq had also collected six points and aimed to protect their unbeaten start in front of their home supporters. Papas faced an early test against one of the league’s leading contenders.

Recent meetings had generally favored Al Nassr, who had won three of the previous five encounters. Their latest meeting in April ended in a 1–0 Al Nassr victory, although Al Ettifaq had earned a 2–2 draw in their previous home meeting in December 2025.

Live Match Updates

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr live coverage will be updated here with goals, major chances, cards, substitutions and other significant moments as the match unfolds.

1′ – Kick-off: The match began in Dammam, with both teams looking to continue their perfect starts to the Saudi Pro League season.

Half-Time

Al Ettifaq [–] Al Nassr [–]

The half-time section will be updated with the score, goal timeline, major chances, statistics and a brief analysis of how the opening 45 minutes unfolded.

Full-Time

Al Ettifaq [–] Al Nassr [–]

The final section will include the confirmed result, scorers, decisive moments, standout performers and the impact of the result on the Saudi Pro League standings.

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr results will be updated throughout the match so readers can follow the score and most important developments from Dammam.