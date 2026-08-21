Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Live Today: Is Cristiano Ronaldo About to Miss Another Big Game?

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr live today brings a major Saudi Pro League clash to the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, with kickoff set for 19:00 local time, or 18:00 CEST. The biggest question before the match is whether Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Al Nassr. The 41-year-old forward missed the mid-week King’s Cup win over Al Zulfi while managing a minor pelvic injury and his match fitness.

Ronaldo traveled with the first-team squad to the stadium on Thursday, but he could begin on the bench. Al Nassr manager Ange Postecoglou also has a busy AFC Champions League schedule to consider. Meanwhile, Al Riyadh will aim to recover from a 4-2 defeat against Al Ettifaq.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Live Today: Will Ronaldo Start?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the main talking point in the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr live today buildup. Postecoglou must decide whether to start the Portuguese star or protect him for upcoming matches.

According to Al Nassr zone, “Cristiano Ronaldo is included in the squad list for tomorrow’s game against Al Riyadh.”

If Ronaldo starts on the bench, Abdullah Al-Hamdan is expected to lead the attack. João Félix and Sadio Mané could support him in the forward line.

Al Nassr enters the match after a strong 3-0 win over Al Fateh on the opening day. The team has also averaged 67% possession and 20 corner kicks across its last five domestic matches. However, Samu Costa and Mohamed Simakan will miss the match because of minor knocks.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Live: Match Preview and How to Watch

Al Riyadh comes into the fixture after losing 4-2 to Al Ettifaq. Maurício Dulac’s side conceded twice in the final 10 minutes and is expected to use a compact 4-3-3 formation. Trezeguet and Bernard Mensah could provide the main threat on counter-attacks.

Fans in the USA and Canada can watch live on Fox One, Fox Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes, with Fubo providing online streaming. In the Middle East and North Africa, Thmanyah offers streaming, while SSC and Shahid VIP provide television coverage.

DAZN holds rights in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Sportitalia covers Italy, while Movistar shows the match in Spain. ESPN Africa and Sony LIV provide coverage across parts of Africa and Asia.

Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr Live: Head-to-Head, Odds and Tickets

Al Nassr has won five and drawn one of its last six meetings with Al Riyadh. The latest clash, played on February 2, 2026, ended with a 1-0 Al Nassr victory after a first-half goal from Sadio Mané.

The betting market lists Al Nassr at 1.30 to win, with a draw at 5.25 and an Al Riyadh victory at 8.50. Those prices imply win probabilities of 74%, 15% and 11%, respectively.

Tickets for the 22,188-capacity stadium are sold out through official club portals. Verified secondary-market tickets start at $45, while premium grandstand seats are available for up to $350.

As kickoff approaches, the Al Riyadh vs Al Nassr live today contest remains centered on the team sheet and Ronaldo’s role. His starting status could be confirmed when the official lineups are announced.