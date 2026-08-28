Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun FC Lineups Today: Cristiano Ronaldo Starts, Confirmed XI, Team News and Live Updates

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun FC lineups are confirmed for the Saudi Pro League Round 4 clash at Alawwal Park in Riyadh. Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Al Nassr attack as the Knights of Najd look to make it four straight wins and maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Ange Postecoglou has named an attacking starting XI, with João Félix joining Ronaldo up front and Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mané and Ângelo providing support. Al Nassr must make one change in goal, with Bento suspended after his red card against Al-Ettifaq. Al-Taawoun, meanwhile, have selected a compact side built around defensive strength and counter-attacking pace. The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun FC confirmed lineups give a clear picture of how both teams will approach the match.

Al Nassr Lineup Today: Ronaldo Starts

The Al Nassr lineup sees Nawaf Al-Aqidi replace suspended goalkeeper Bento. In defense, Nawaf Boushal and Ayman Yahya start at fullback, with Mohamed Simakan and Íñigo Martínez forming the center-back pairing.

Marcelo Brozović starts in midfield and will control the game. Ângelo, Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman provide attacking options around the front two.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts alongside João Félix. Ronaldo was confirmed fit before the game and leads the Al Nassr attack as the home side seeks another league victory.

Al Nassr Starting XI: Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Íñigo Martínez, Ayman Yahya; Marcelo Brozović, Ângelo, Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman; João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Taawoun FC Lineup Today and Team News

The Al Taawoun FC lineup features Abdulquddus Atiah in goal. Mohammed Mahzari and René Rivas start on the flanks, while Andrei Girotto and Waleed Al-Ahmed form the central defense.

Abdulelah Hawsawi, Flávio and Aschraf El Mahdioui make up the midfield. The trio will look to limit the space available to Brozović and reduce the supply reaching Ronaldo and Félix.

Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi starts alongside Roger Martínez and Musa Barrow in attack. Their pace gives Al-Taawoun options when they regain possession and move forward quickly.

Al-Taawoun Starting XI: Abdulquddus Atiah; Mohammed Mahzari, Andrei Girotto, Waleed Al-Ahmed, René Rivas; Abdulelah Hawsawi, Flávio, Aschraf El Mahdioui; Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi, Roger Martínez, Musa Barrow.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun FC Lineups and Live Updates

The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun FC lineups show two different setups for the Round 4 meeting. Al Nassr have selected an attacking side with Ronaldo and Félix leading the line, supported by Coman, Mané and Ângelo.

Al-Taawoun have opted for a structure that places three midfielders behind their attacking trio. Barrow and Roger Martínez will provide pace when the visitors move forward, while Al-Kuwaykibi offers another attacking option.

Al Nassr enter the match at the top of the table after winning their opening three games. Al-Taawoun sit 12th with one point from their opening matches.

The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun FC confirmed starting XI is now available, with Ronaldo leading the home attack at Alawwal Park.