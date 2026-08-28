Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Match Result Today: What Happened

Al Nassr faces Al Taawoun at Alawwal Park on Friday, August 28, 2026, in Round 4 of the Saudi Pro League. The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match brings together a league leader with a perfect start and a visiting side looking to turn its fortunes around.

Today’s Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun clash also draws major attention to Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix, who are confirmed to lead the Al Nassr attack. Al Nassr has made a perfect start with three straight wins, while Al Taawoun is still waiting to secure its first victory.

Al Nassr’s Last 5 Matches

Al Nassr comes into the match in excellent form, winning each of its last five competitive games.

The Saudi side beat Al Ettifaq 3–2, Al Riyadh 4–0, Al Diriyah 4–1, Al Fateh 3–0 and Damac 4–1.

That run gives Al Nassr five wins from its last five matches, with 18 goals scored during the sequence.

Al Taawoun’s Last 5 Matches

Al Taawoun enters the fixture with a mixed recent record.

The team drew 0–0 with Al Fayha, lost 3–2 to Al Kholood, beat Damac 3–0, drew 0–0 with Al Khaleej, and lost 2–0 to Al Hazem.

The run gives Al Taawoun one win, two draws, and two defeats from its last five matches.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Last 5 Meetings

The recent Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun head-to-head record favors Al Nassr, although the visitors have also produced a result against the Riyadh club.

Al Nassr won 1–0 in January 2026 and 5–0 away in August 2025. The sides drew 1–1 in May 2025 and January 2025, before Al Taawoun won 1–0 in the King Cup in October 2024.

That record gives Al Nassr two wins, two draws and one defeat from the last five competitive meetings.

Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Match Result Today

The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match result today could extend Al Nassr’s perfect start or give Al Taawoun a major boost against one of the league’s early front-runners.

Al Nassr has the stronger recent form and a slight advantage across the latest five meetings, while Al Taawoun enters the game looking for a response.

The Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun live score, highlights and major match updates are added as the game unfolds.