How to Watch Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Live Today: Kick-Off Time, TV Channel and Streaming Details

Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun live today brings together two teams with very different starts to the Saudi Pro League season. Al Nassr hosts Al-Taawoun at Alawwal Park in Riyadh on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The match starts at 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia time, 2:00 PM EDT and 7:00 PM BST. Al Nassr enters the game at the top of the table and will look to keep its perfect start going. Al-Taawoun, sitting 12th with one point, faces a difficult test away from home.

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit and will lead the attack with João Félix. However, goalkeeper Bento will miss the game through suspension after his red card against Al-Ettifaq.

How to Watch Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Live Today

Fans looking to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun live today can tune in through different broadcasters based on their location. SSC Sports will show the match across the Middle East and North Africa, with streaming available on Shahid VIP. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, DAZN UK will carry Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Live Today through the DAZN app.

In the United States and Canada, Fox Sports and Fox Deportes will provide coverage, while FuboTV and the Fox Sports app offer streaming options. Sportdigital and Canal+ will serve selected European markets. Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV will cover India, while Optus Sport will stream the match in Australia. StarTimes Sports and StarTimes ON will provide coverage across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Match Preview

Al Nassr has scored 11 goals in its last four competitive matches and comes into Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Live Today after a 3-2 comeback victory in Matchday 3. Ange Postecoglou has introduced an aggressive, high-pressing system that has helped Al Nassr create a strong attacking threat.

Al-Taawoun has struggled early in the season and will focus on defensive structure and counter-attacks. Andrei Girotto will anchor the defense, while Musa Barrow will provide the main attacking threat.

The recent Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun record favors the hosts. Al Nassr won the August 2026 Super Cup meeting 2-0, while Al-Taawoun won their August 2025 league meeting 2-0.

Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Team News

Bento is suspended for Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Live Today, leaving Nawaf Al-Aqidi to start in goal. Cristiano Ronaldo remains fit and will lead the attack alongside João Félix.

Al-Taawoun has a fully fit squad and is expected to rely on defensive stability. The visitors will look to stay compact and use quick counter-attacks when Al Nassr commits players forward.

Al Nassr is priced at 1.35 to win, with the draw at 4.80 and an Al-Taawoun victory at 7.50. Official tickets for Alawwal Park are sold out, while verified secondary marketplaces have listed seats from 75 SAR.

Al Nassr’s stronger form makes it the favorite for Al Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Live Today, with a 3-1 scoreline projected.