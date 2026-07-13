ArgenFIFA: Conspiracy Theories Continue about Messi, Argentina

The FIFA World Cup 2026, while a resounding success, has not come without controversy. The wild conspiracy theories surrounding Lionel Messi and Argentina have boiled over in a new social media trend dubbed “ArgenFIFA”.

The conspiracy theories hit a high point following Argentina’s Round of 16 matchup against Egypt. The controversial fouls and offside calls fueled chatter that FIFA was somehow favoring the South American side. The preferential treatment led to Argentina’s stunning comeback down 2-0 in injury time.

That’s a story covered previously by Heavy. Do check it out here.

Following last Saturday’s quarterfinal game between Argentina and Switzerland, the controversy spiked, leading to the ArgenFIFA narrative. In particular, the red card given to Swiss forward Breel Embolo in the 72nd minute changed the game’s entire narrative.

Now, data from dig.ai revealed how the social media trend is driving the narrative leading up to the England-Argentina semifinal match next Wednesday.

The data showed that users out of the UK have driven about 20% of the online discussion regarding ArgenFIFA. English fans have gone as far as pushing the “England vs. The System” chatter.

Other fans believe in a conspiracy theory positing that there is a plan to keep Messi as the world’s best player in the face of Spain’s Lamine Yamal’s rising star status.

The numbers also showed that the age 20 to 29 bracket, the Gen Z group, accounts for 46% of the online discussion. In particular, social media posts going over VAR clips have surfaced as evidence of some sort of plan to help Argentina, boosting the ArgenFIFA narrative.

ArgenFIFA Narrative Gets Little Pushback

Meanwhile, Argentina supporters have made little pushback against the prevailing online conversation. Around 7% of posts related to ArgenFIFA paint the South American side in a favorable light.

Those pushing back claim that the negative press Argentina has gotten is due to jealousy. The counter-narrative also focuses on a historic fact, as the data point out.

“The legitimate counter-narrative is a genuine historic milestone, since this marks the first time the tournament’s four highest-ranked teams, France, Spain, Argentina and England, have all reached the semi-finals together.”

Indeed, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will have two of the best four teams play for the championship next Sunday. And there should be no disputing that fact.

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Negative Argentina Narrative Contrasting Rest of Tournament Discussion

Overall, the dialogue surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been a highly positive one. The data revealed that 100% of the social media discussion had either a negative or neutral take on the entire ArgenFIFA debate.

When considering that situation, it seems that the theories won’t go away until Argentina is eliminated. But should the South American squad make it to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, the chatter may only get bigger.

If that’s the case, it will be interesting to see what new evidence emerges from users to justify unsubstantiated claims. Until there is definitive proof of some sort of plan, this entire dialogue seems to be nothing more than some fans exercising their opinions regarding the action on the pitch.