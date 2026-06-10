Argentina vs Iceland Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Argentina vs Iceland delivered the perfect final tune-up for the reigning world champions as Argentina secured a convincing 3-0 victory in a historic international friendly at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Argentina vs Iceland clash attracted a crowd of 88,043 fans and marked the first soccer match ever played at the iconic venue. Lionel Scaloni’s side controlled much of the contest, received a second-half boost from Lionel Messi, and showcased the depth that has made them one of the favorites heading into the World Cup.

With key players gaining valuable minutes and the squad avoiding major injury concerns, the evening could hardly have gone better for La Albiceleste.

Argentina vs Iceland: Early Goal Gives Argentina Complete Control

Argentina national football team manager Lionel Scaloni opted to rotate his squad, resting several star players while maintaining the team’s trademark possession-based approach.

Despite Argentina’s dominance, the Icelandic national football team nearly produced an early shock. A defensive lapse allowed Iceland a clear chance in front of goal, but the opportunity went begging.

Argentina responded immediately. In the eighth minute, Valentín Barco reacted quickest to a partially cleared ball outside the penalty area and unleashed a stunning curling volley into the net. The spectacular strike gave Argentina a 1-0 lead and settled any early nerves.

The South Americans continued to dominate possession and territory throughout the first half. Iceland attempted to slow the game through a physical approach, but Argentina’s midfield movement and technical quality proved difficult to contain. As pressure mounted, Iceland collected a series of yellow cards while struggling to disrupt Argentina’s rhythm.

The first half ended with Argentina firmly in control and Iceland fortunate to trail by only a single goal.

Messi Delivers After Second-Half Introduction

As the second half progressed, attention shifted toward the bench as fans chanted for Lionel Messi. The captain entered the match in the 70th minute and immediately changed the tempo.

Within moments, Messi combined brilliantly with Lautaro Martínez. The striker was brought down inside the penalty area after receiving a precise pass from Messi, giving Argentina a spot kick.

Messi stepped up and calmly converted the penalty in the 71st minute, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 2-0. The goal sparked loud celebrations from the crowd, who had eagerly awaited his appearance.

The Argentina vs Iceland friendly was effectively settled at that point, but Argentina continued to push forward. In the 85th minute, Messi and Martínez combined again to carve open the Iceland defense before setting up Thiago Almada, who finished confidently to seal the 3-0 victory.

The result ensured that Argentina vs Iceland ended as a successful final rehearsal before the World Cup. Argentina extended their winning streak, demonstrated impressive squad depth, and left the field with confidence growing ahead of their title defense. With Messi making an immediate impact and several younger players shining, the reigning champions head into the tournament in excellent form.