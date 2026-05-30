Arsenal seeking redemption for 2006 UCL Final against PSG

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be looking for redemption on Saturday as they take on French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the 2026 UEFA Champions League (UCL) Final.

The showdown to take place at Puskas Arena in Budapest will mark a unique opportunity for the English side. The game marks the second time in club history that it has reached the coveted UCL. It also offers an opportunity to finally get over the painful memories of the only time Arsenal had made it to this stage of the Champions League.

The only other time that The Gunners have made it this far in the UCL was back in 2006. That final was a bitter one for the English squad. The 2-1 defeat to Spanish giant Barcelona left fans with a collective feeling of “what if?”.

Interestingly enough, the 2006 UCL Final was in Paris. 20 years later, Arsenal will face a Parisian club in their second trip to the Final. But the hope is that the outcome will be different.

On that night in Paris 20 years ago, Arsenal faced an insane uphill climb. After just 18 minutes into the match, Arsenal keeper Jens Lehmann got sent off for a controversial play. Barcelona star Ronaldinho sent a lead pass to striker Samuel Eto’o, forcing Lehmann to come out to play the ball.

Lehmann tackled Eto’o barely outside the box. The ball then bounced to Ludovic Giuly, who buried the rebound home for the apparent 1-0 marker. However, Norwegian referee Terje Hauge pulled a red card out of his pocket and sent Lehmann off.

Football does not work that way. Infact Arsenal could have lost with 11 men at Etihad. They said the same thing when Lehmann was sent off in the UCL final vs Barcelona. They actually created more chances with 10 men in 2006. pic.twitter.com/7meKTM4mLQ https://t.co/IqTWJ8l3jF — Kyama ⚽ (@ElijahKyama_) September 27, 2024

The call proved to be a devastating one for Arsenal, as it left The Gunners with just 10 men.

Arsenal Put Up Valiant Effort

Lehmann’s dismissal forced Arsenal to substitute Robert Pires for backup goalkeeper Manuel Almunia. The situation did not deter The Gunners, however, as Sol Campbell opened the scoring at the 37th minute.

It seemed as though Arsenal actually had a chance to win the match. But they could not hold on to the lead. Barcelona’s vaunted attack proved to be too much.

Barcelona manager Frank Rikjaard brought in Henrik Larsson in the 61st minute. The move proved to be a masterstroke as Larsson set up Eto’o in the 76th minute with the equalizer, and then Juliano Belletti in the 80th for the game-winner.

That’s in the past. A win on Saturday will erase all those painful memories for the long-waiting Arsenal fan base.

Gunners with Chance to Rewrite History

With that context, The Gunners have a unique opportunity to rewrite history. While nothing can be done about the past, a win over PSG on Saturday will etch a new chapter in the club’s history.

Arsenal will no longer have that defeat hanging over its head. Instead, The Gunners will have a Champions League crown to wear for all time.

That’s something to look forward to. And it’s what will be at stake at Puskas Arena. A defeat will only prolong the agony of the staunch Arsenal supporters. That’s why the best thing is to put the bad memories behind with a win in the most important game of the season.