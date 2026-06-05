Liverpool Makes Rio Ngumoha Call After Fresh Bayern Munich Approach

Liverpool has taken another step in the growing battle over Rio Ngumoha’s future, issuing a fresh response as Bayern Munich remains focused on landing the teenage star.

While no immediate move appears imminent, Bayern’s continued interest has ensured that Ngumoha’s future remains a closely watched story at two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool has no plans to let Ngumoha leave Anfield this summer, according to a report Friday by Liverpool Echo reporter Mark Wakefield. The club is focused on bringing players in — not shipping its most promising teenager to German Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as Liverpool’s new manager, signing a two-year contract to replace Arne Slot, who departed the club last weekend. With a new era beginning at Anfield, Ngumoha is expected to be a regular starter under Iraola, making Bayern’s approach all the more unwelcome on Merseyside.

Ngumoha’s Breakthrough Season at Liverpool

Ngumoha arrived at Anfield from Chelsea in the summer of 2024 and made his presence felt almost immediately. He scored his first Liverpool goal — a match-winning strike at Newcastle last August — and finished the 2025-26 season with two goals and an assist across 30 appearances in all competitions. He earned a nomination for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Year award in the process and ended the campaign as Liverpool’s first-choice left winger despite the club’s broader struggles.

Liverpool rewarded him with his first professional contract in September, a deal running through June 2028. England manager Thomas Tuchel called him up to train with the senior squad in Miami ahead of the World Cup — a mark of how far Ngumoha’s stock has risen — though Tuchel did not include him in the final 26-man tournament roster.

The German champions have identified Ngumoha as their primary left-wing target this summer, according to a report by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein. Head coach Vincent Kompany and the Bayern board are driving the pursuit.

German football correspondent Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport DE has reported that the two sides reached a verbal agreement before the deal subsequently collapsed, though the situation continues to develop.

The logic behind Bayern’s interest is straightforward. Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry are both in their 30s, with Gnabry having just one year remaining on his contract. Luis Diaz, a former Liverpool winger now at Bayern, will soon turn 29. The left flank needs a credible long-term answer, and at 17, Ngumoha fits the profile to a “T.”

Liverpool Response to Bayern’s Ngumoha Interest

Liverpool’s position has not shifted. The club confirmed to the Liverpool Echo that it has no intention of letting Ngumoha depart this summer, with the focus squarely on adding to the squad rather than reducing it. Mohamed Salah has already left. Federico Chiesa is expected to follow. Stripping the wide positions any further is not a conversation Liverpool is likely to entertain.

The club is also tracking RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande as a potential left-wing addition, per Ornstein — pursuing a winger in the same position they are simultaneously defending against Bayern.

Bayern has not yet submitted a formal bid. Whether they push harder — and what figure it would take to change Liverpool’s answer — remains Liverpool’s unresolved question of the summer.