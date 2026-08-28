Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Highlights: What Happened?

Bayern Munich faces VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena on Friday, August 28, 2026, in the opening matchday of the Bundesliga season. The Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match brings together the reigning German champions and a Stuttgart side looking to begin the new campaign with a statement.

The Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart clash today also comes after very different starts to the final stages of preseason. Bayern arrives with five straight wins, including victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, while Stuttgart enters after a convincing DFB-Pokal win over Hansa Rostock.

Bayern Munich’s Last 5 Matches

Bayern Munich enters the Bundesliga opener with five consecutive victories. The champions beat Borussia Dortmund 2–1 in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on August 22, followed by a 4–2 win over 1. FC Heidenheim.

Bayern then records a 2–1 victory against Aston Villa, beats Jeju SK FC 2–1 and produces an emphatic 15–0 win over FC Rottach-Egern.

That run gives Bayern five wins from its last five matches heading into the new Bundesliga campaign.

VfB Stuttgart’s Last 5 Matches

Stuttgart also arrives with a strong recent record, although the side suffered one setback during its final preseason fixtures.

The team beat Hansa Rostock 4–0 in the DFB-Pokal, defeated Everton 3–1 and drew 2–2 with Paris FC. Stuttgart also recorded an 8–1 victory over Kickers Offenbach but lost 1–0 to Fulham.

The run gives Stuttgart three wins, one draw and one defeat from its last five matches.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Last 5 Meetings

Bayern Munich has dominated the recent head-to-head record against Stuttgart, winning all five of their latest competitive meetings.

The champions beat Stuttgart 3–0 in the 2025–26 DFB-Pokal final and previously won 4–2 in the Bundesliga in April 2026. Bayern also won 5–0 away at Stuttgart in December 2025.

The earlier meetings produce another 2–1 Bayern victory in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup in August 2025, and a 3–1 Bundesliga win during the 2025 campaign.

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Match Result Today

The Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match result today could provide an early indication of whether Bayern can immediately carry its strong form into the new Bundesliga season.

Bayern has the stronger recent record and a dominant head-to-head advantage, while Stuttgart arrives with confidence after its DFB-Pokal victory.

The Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart live score, highlights and major match updates are added as the game unfolds.