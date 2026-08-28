Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart lineups will be closely watched as both teams open the 2026/27 Bundesliga season at the Allianz Arena tonight. The match is also a rematch of last season’s DFB-Pokal final, adding extra interest to the opening fixture. Bayern Munich enter the game without Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, while Stuttgart face a longer injury list that has forced Sebastian Hoeneß to make several changes.

Vincent Kompany must also decide how to replace Musiala in attack, while Stuttgart have doubts over Chris Führich. The Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart team news points to changes at both ends of the pitch.

The confirmed Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart lineups will show how both managers have responded to their selection problems before kickoff.

Bayern Munich Lineup Today and Team News

The Bayern Munich lineup is set to change because Musiala failed a late fitness test and Gnabry remains out with a groin problem.

Manuel Neuer is expected to start in goal, with Konrad Laimer, Jonathan Tah, Kim Min-jae and Josip Stanišić forming the defense. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlović should operate in midfield.

Nathaniel Brown is expected to take the central attacking midfield role, with Michael Olise and Luis Díaz alongside him. Harry Kane will lead the attack.

The predicted Bayern Munich lineup is Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Kim Min-jae, Stanišić; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Brown, Díaz; Kane.

Stuttgart Lineup Today and Team News

Several injuries have affected the Stuttgart lineup ahead of the Bundesliga opener. Dan-Axel Zagadou, Dennis Seimen and Lorenz Assignon are ruled out, while Chris Führich remains a major doubt.

Fabian Bredlow is expected to start in goal. Jeff Chabot and Finn Jeltsch should form the central defense, with Josha Vagnoman and Maximilian Mittelstädt at full-back.

Grischa Prömel, Angelo Stiller and Bilal El Khannouss are expected to start in midfield. Deniz Undav will lead the attack, supported by Tiago Tomás and Dženan Pejčinović.

Pejčinović is expected to start after scoring a hat-trick against Hansa Rostock in the DFB-Pokal first round.

The predicted Stuttgart lineup is Bredlow; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Prömel, Stiller, El Khannouss; Undav, Tomás, Pejčinović.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart lineups will set the tone for the first Bundesliga game of the new season. Bayern will aim to control possession through Kimmich and Pavlović, while Olise, Brown and Díaz provide attacking support for Kane.

Stuttgart are expected to rely on their midfield three and the pace of their front line. Pejčinović’s recent hat-trick gives him a chance to make his mark from the start, while Undav remains an important attacking option.

German national team manager Jürgen Klopp is also confirmed to be watching from the Allianz Arena stands.

The official Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart confirmed lineups will provide the final team news before kickoff, with live match updates to follow once the game begins.