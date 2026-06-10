Bolivia vs Algeria Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Bolivia vs Algeria was set to serve as an important World Cup preparation match as both nations continued their build-up toward upcoming international commitments. The Bolivia vs Algeria friendly was scheduled to take place behind closed doors at KC Current Stadium in Kansas, United States, with no fans permitted.

While Algeria viewed the match as a key tactical test before opening their World Cup campaign against Argentina, Bolivia approached the fixture as an opportunity to continue integrating younger players into the national team setup. The closed-door nature of the contest ensured the focus remained entirely on preparation rather than spectacle.

Bolivia vs Algeria: Key Match Context

Bolivia national football team entered the friendly looking to build confidence after a difficult run of results. Manager Óscar Villegas continued to emphasize youth development as part of a longer-term rebuilding process.

Algeria national football team, meanwhile, arrived with greater momentum. Head coach Vladimir Petković viewed the match as a final opportunity to refine tactics and evaluate squad options before a major tournament challenge.

The two nations had met only once previously. Their last encounter came in March 2024, when Algeria secured a narrow 3-2 victory in an entertaining contest.

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Algeria entered the match following an impressive 1-0 victory over the Netherlands national football team. Strong defensive performances had become a hallmark of the team in recent matches, helping them build momentum ahead of the World Cup.

However, Algeria were without Hichem Boudaoui because of injury. His absence opened the door for younger players, including Anis Hadj Moussa, to compete for a place in the starting lineup.

Bolivia faced different challenges. The South Americans entered the fixture after a heavy 4-0 defeat to the Scotland national football team. Defensive issues remained a concern, with the team conceding goals regularly over recent months.

The Bolivia vs Algeria encounter provided both teams with valuable preparation time. While Algeria aimed to maintain momentum before the World Cup, Bolivia sought signs of progress from its emerging generation of players. The outcome mattered less than the lessons learned as both sides continued their preparations for future challenges.