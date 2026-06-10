How to Watch Algeria vs Bolivia Live Today: World Cup Warm-Up Preview, Stats, Team News

Algeria vs. Bolivia live today takes place under unusual circumstances as both national teams meet in a closed-door international friendly at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas, on June 11, 2026. The match serves as Algeria’s final preparation before its FIFA World Cup group-stage opener against Argentina.

Head coach Vladimir Petković has ordered complete privacy for the fixture, meaning no supporters, media members, or scouts will be allowed inside the stadium. Algeria enters the match with growing confidence after a win over the Netherlands, while Bolivia continues to rebuild following a difficult defeat against Scotland.

Fans searching for Algeria vs Bolivia live today, team news, and match updates will need to rely on digital platforms because no traditional television broadcast has been scheduled for this secretive World Cup warm-up.

Algeria vs Bolivia Live Today Team News and Match Preview

Algeria approaches the match today knowing it is the last chance to fine-tune tactics before facing Argentina on the World Cup stage. The Fennec Foxes secured a disciplined 1-0 away victory against the Netherlands on June 3 and arrived in Kansas with confidence.

However, Algeria faces an important selection issue. Midfielder Hichem Boudaoui is unavailable through injury, forcing Petković to consider changes in midfield. Anis Hadj Moussa, who scored the winning goal against the Dutch, will aim to strengthen his case for a starting role. Veteran captain Riyad Mahrez is also expected to play a key role as Algeria finalizes its plans for the tournament.

Bolivia approaches the match from a different standpoint. After a 4-0 loss to Scotland on June 6, the South American team is still in transition under manager Óscar Villegas. With no World Cup campaign ahead, Bolivia is using the fixture to give younger players valuable experience against high-level opposition. Captain Luis Haquin will lead a defense looking to improve after recent struggles.

Algeria vs Bolivia Stats, Prediction, and Head-to-Head Record

The Algeria vs Bolivia stats suggest a competitive contest despite the different circumstances surrounding the two teams. Their only previous meeting came on March 22, 2024, during the FIFA Series tournament. Algeria won that match 3-2 in a closely contested encounter.

The Algeria vs Bolivia head-to-head record, therefore, favors Algeria, although the small sample size offers limited historical insight.

Algeria’s recent form includes two wins, one draw, and two defeats from its last five matches. During that period, the team averaged 1.8 goals per game while conceding only 0.4 per game. Those numbers highlight the defensive organization that has become a key part of Petković’s approach.

Bolivia has recorded three wins and two losses in its last five games. The team averages 1.2 goals scored per match but allows 1.6 goals per game. Those defensive numbers remain a concern heading into today’s Algeria vs Bolivia match.

The Algeria vs Bolivia prediction discussion centers on Algeria’s stronger defensive record and recent victory over the Netherlands. However, Bolivia will view the match as an opportunity to test itself against World Cup-bound opposition.

How to Watch Algeria vs Bolivia Live Today and Follow Match Updates

Fans looking for the Algeria vs Bolivia live stream may be disappointed because no live television coverage has been announced. The match will be played behind closed doors under a strict media blackout designed to protect Algeria’s World Cup preparations.

Supporters in Algeria and across Africa can follow live text commentary, team formations, and score updates through Flashscore and official Algerian Football Federation digital channels. In North America, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico, live tracking and post-match statistics will be available through 365Scores.

Football fans across Europe, Asia, and Oceania can follow Opta-powered match data, possession statistics, and shot maps through FotMob’s live center. In South America, broadcasters and football platforms will provide updates ahead of Algeria’s upcoming World Cup match against Argentina.

Algeria vs Bolivia live today kicks off in Kansas as both teams complete an important stage of their preparations, even if the action remains hidden from public view.