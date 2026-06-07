Brazil Dealt Crushing Blow as Rising Star Ruled Out of 2026 World Cup

Brazil has suffered a major setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after first-choice right-back Wesley was ruled out with injury. The 22-year-old defender picked up a serious groin injury during Brazil’s final warm-up match against Egypt on Saturday.

The injury came in Brazil’s 2-1 victory, with Bruno Guimarães and Endrick scoring the goals. Wesley started the game but left the field in tears after only 17 minutes. Medical examinations carried out on Sunday confirmed a torn left adductor muscle, ending his hopes of playing in the tournament.

The news comes less than a week before Brazil opens its World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13. It is another injury concern for a squad that has already lost several important players in recent months.

Brazil World Cup Injury Leaves Major Gap in Defense

The Brazil World Cup injury is a significant blow because Wesley had become one of the most important players in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans. The AS Roma defender had claimed the starting right-back spot and was anticipated to be a crucial player throughout the tournament.

Wesley offered speed, attacking support, and defensive stability. He could also play on either side of the defense, giving Brazil valuable flexibility. His rise over the last year made him one of the country’s most promising young defenders.

The Maranhão-born player also made history by becoming the first footballer from his state to earn a place in a Brazil World Cup squad. His selection followed a demanding season in which he played 69 official matches since his last extended break, more than any other Brazil international.

The Brazil World Cup injury now forces the coaching staff to rethink plans just days before the competition begins.

Carlo Ancelotti Reacts to Brazil World Cup Injury

“It would be a shame to lose Wesley. But first we have to wait for the tests. In that case, we’ll have good players to replace him.”

The tests later confirmed the worst fears. The CBF also expressed support for the defender following the diagnosis.

“The CBF regrets the injury. Wesley is a player much loved by the squad and will always be considered part of this team as it seeks to win its sixth World Cup title.”

With Wesley unavailable, Brazil quickly named Atalanta midfielder Éderson as his replacement in the 26-man squad. The CBF said Ederson would join the squad in the United States on Monday. The midfielder recently agreed to join Manchester United and now gets an unexpected opportunity to be part of Brazil’s World Cup campaign.

Veteran defender Danilo is expected to take over at right-back when Brazil faces Morocco. His experience could prove valuable, but replacing Wesley’s energy and attacking threat will not be easy.

What Wesley’s World Cup Injury Means for Brazil

The Brazil World Cup injury arrives at a difficult time for one of the tournament’s favorites. Supporters reacted with disappointment across social media as messages of support poured in for the young defender.

For Wesley, recovery is now the immediate focus. Doctors expect him to be sidelined for at least 10 to 15 days. While that timeline rules him out of the World Cup, it could allow him to return in time for Roma’s preseason preparations.

Despite the setback, Wesley’s progress over the past year remains impressive. Since making his international debut in March 2025, he has quickly established himself as a regular starter under Ancelotti. His move to Roma also proved successful, with strong performances in Serie A helping him earn recognition on the international stage.

Brazil must now move forward without one of its fastest-rising stars. The team still enters the tournament among the favorites, but the Brazil World Cup injury has removed a key piece from Ancelotti’s plans before the competition has even begun.