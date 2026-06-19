Who is Cameron Burgess? Australian World Cup Star Scored Own Goal Against USA

Cameron Burgess found himself in the spotlight after an unfortunate own goal against Team USA at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — the second consecutive U.S. World Cup match in which the Americans benefited from an opponent’s own goal. The Australian defender has nevertheless become one of the Socceroos’ most trusted veterans through a career that has taken him from Scotland to England and onto soccer’s biggest stage.

A mainstay in Australia’s back line under Tony Popovic, Burgess entered the World Cup as one of the squad’s most experienced defenders and a crucial piece of the Socceroos’ hopes of advancing from Group D.

Cameron Burgess’ Own Goal vs. USA

The moment came early in the Group D clash at Lumen Field in Seattle. Folarin Balogun drove down the left flank in the 11th minute and slid a pass into the box, according to ESPN. Burgess, caught in an awkward position, redirected the ball into his own net, handing the United States a 1-0 lead before Australia had found its footing.

It was a painful opening chapter for a defender who had done everything right just five days earlier. Burgess started and helped the Socceroos keep a clean sheet as Australia stunned Türkiye 2-0 in Vancouver on June 13, the Socceroos’ opening match of the tournament.

“The belief has always been there,” Burgess said ahead of the USA match, as quoted by Socceroos.com.au. “We’ve always been like that. It’s the Aussie way, I suppose.”

He also spoke about what made the USA a different kind of test.

“They’re going to come aggressive and on the front foot, and we learned that from when we played them before,” Burgess said on Socceroos.com.au. “We know that the game will be different in terms of how the US play and press, and it’s up to us to be ready.”

Cameron Burgess’ Road to the Socceroos Roster

Burgess, 30, was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Oct. 21, 1995, and moved to Perth, Western Australia, at age 11, according to his official Socceroos biography. He stands 6-foot-4 and plays primarily as a center back. His father, Stuart Burgess, played professionally, and his grandfather, Campbell Forsyth, was a Scottish international goalkeeper.

His path to international football was anything but linear. Burgess climbed the English Football League pyramid over more than a decade, passing through Fulham, Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Accrington Stanley and Ipswich Town. At Ipswich, he made 111 appearances across four seasons and was part of Kieran McKenna’s side that secured back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

He made 18 Premier League appearances in 2024-25 before signing a three-year deal with EFL Championship club Swansea City in June 2025.

He represented Scotland at youth level before switching his international affiliation to Australia. Burgess made his senior Socceroos debut on Sept. 9, 2023, in a friendly against Mexico, and entered the World Cup with 28 caps to his name. He was part of Australia’s squad for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and was named in the 26-man group for the 2026 tournament on May 31.

His club form in 2025-26 had already drawn notice. Burgess scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner to knock Nottingham Forest out of the Carabao Cup. The World Cup, though, is the stage that matters most. Despite the own goal in Seattle, Australia still has a Group D match remaining against Paraguay.