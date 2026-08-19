Celtic vs LASK Results Today: One Champions League Warning Celtic Won’t Like

Celtic hosted LASK at Celtic Park on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, in the first leg of their crucial UEFA Champions League playoff tie. The Celtic vs LASK clash carried major importance, with the winner over two legs set to advance directly into the lucrative Champions League group stage.

Celtic entered the match in strong form at the top of the Scottish Premiership, while Austrian champions LASK arrived on an eight-match winning streak across all competitions. The first leg was played in Glasgow before the return fixture in Linz on August 25.

Celtic vs LASK Match Context and Form

Celtic came into the tie determined to avoid another playoff disappointment after their elimination by Kairat Almaty last season. Their domestic form had been encouraging, with the Hoops leading the Scottish Premiership and looking to use home advantage to build a strong first-leg position.

LASK, meanwhile, arrived with serious momentum. The Austrian club had recently won their first Bundesliga title since 1965 and carried an eight-game winning streak into Glasgow. Their run of results had made them a difficult opponent despite Celtic’s stronger home record and experience in European competition.

The Celtic vs LASK tie was also significant financially, with qualification for the league phase offering the winner a place among Europe’s biggest clubs.

Team News and Expected Lineups

Celtic were without midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was suspended for both legs, while right-back Alistair Johnston missed the first match entirely because of a hamstring injury.

New signing Mika Baur was heavily tipped to make his first start for the Scottish champions as the club looked to inject fresh energy into the lineup.

LASK arrived without the same level of suspension concerns and were expected to rely on the confidence built during their eight-match winning run.

How to Watch and Match Details

The first leg was played at Celtic Park, with kickoff set for 8:00 PM BST. UK viewers could watch the game live on TNT Sports 1, while viewers in the United States could stream the match on HBO Max.

The return leg was scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

Latest Betting Odds

Bookmakers had given Celtic the advantage at home, with odds of 13/20 for a Celtic victory, 11/4 for a draw, and 7/2 for a LASK win.