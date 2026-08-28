Chelsea Make Shock Marc Guiu Decision as RB Leipzig Move Emerges

Chelsea have agreed to sell Marc Guiu to RB Leipzig in a permanent transfer, bringing an unexpected end to the Spanish striker’s time at Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea transfer comes after talks with Leipzig stayed out of public view until Friday evening. Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Marc Guiu transfer with his “here we go” announcement, saying the deal was complete on both sides.

Guiu is expected to travel to Germany to finish the move before the transfer window closes. The Chelsea transfer includes a sell-on clause, although the final fee has not been disclosed. The move ends a short spell in west London for Guiu, who joined Chelsea from Barcelona in July 2024.

Marc Guiu Transfer Leaves Chelsea After Secret Talks

Romano reported: “Marc Guiu to RB Leipzig from Chelsea, here we go! RB Leipzig close the agreement after secret talks and zero links as understand it’s all done on player and club side. Spanish striker joins from #CFC on a permanent deal with sell-on clause, set to travel.”

Chelsea had previously looked for about €25 million during talks with other clubs and wanted a sell-on clause included in any agreement. The Marc Guiu transfer to Leipzig follows that structure.

Before the Chelsea transfer, Napoli had been strongly linked with Guiu and had reportedly reached personal terms with the striker. However, Chelsea and Napoli remained apart over his valuation. Manchester City had also monitored the situation, while Sevilla explored a possible loan return to Spain.

Chelsea Transfer Ends Guiu’s Stamford Bridge Spell

Guiu joined Chelsea from Barcelona after the club activated his €6 million release clause. The La Masia product had already scored on his Barcelona first-team debut against Athletic Club in October 2023 and later scored in the Champions League.

At Chelsea, Guiu showed his finishing ability during limited opportunities. He scored a first-half hat-trick against Shamrock Rovers in the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League and also scored against Ajax in the Champions League. However, regular Premier League football remained difficult to secure.

Chelsea sent Guiu on loan to Sunderland in August 2025, but the move lasted only weeks. The club recalled him after Liam Delap suffered an injury. Guiu made several more appearances but did not become a regular starter.

Under new head coach Xabi Alonso at the start of the 2026-27 season, Chelsea did not give Guiu a squad number. The club also added attacking players and wanted to reduce its squad size.

RB Leipzig Transfer Gives Marc Guiu Fresh Start

The RB Leipzig transfer gives Guiu a new club in the Bundesliga. Leipzig has regularly recruited young forwards and developed them through first-team football. Guiu stands 1.89m tall and offers strength and aerial ability.

The Chelsea transfer also provides the club with a financial return while retaining a percentage of any future sale through the sell-on clause. Guiu now moves to Germany with the chance to establish himself as a regular senior player.

The RB Leipzig transfer is expected to become official after Guiu completes his medical and signs his contract. Until then, Romano’s report remains the first public confirmation of the deal.