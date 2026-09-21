Chelsea Player to Miss England Duty as Tuchel Faces Fresh Attacking Doubts

Cole Palmer is set to miss England duty after Chelsea and the player agreed on a load-management plan, leaving Thomas Tuchel with another concern ahead of a demanding Nations League schedule.

Palmer played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brentford on Friday but is not expected to join England for the international window. The 24-year-old had only recently returned to Tuchel’s England squad after missing the World Cup.

His withdrawal is understood to be precautionary rather than linked to a new serious injury. Palmer has started the season strongly, scoring four goals and providing two assists in seven appearances. His absence now adds to England’s growing selection concerns.

Cole Palmer Set to Miss England Duty

Palmer’s return to the England squad had been viewed as an important step after his absence from the World Cup. His last senior appearance came against Japan in March, and his early-season form earned him another opportunity under Tuchel.

The Chelsea forward has made seven appearances this campaign, scoring four goals and registering two assists. That follows a disrupted 2025-26 season in which fitness problems limited him to 34 appearances in all competitions and 24 Premier League starts.

Chelsea have continued to manage Palmer’s workload carefully. Xabi Alonso said earlier in the season that Palmer had come through a difficult period and was working on prevention to avoid a return of those symptoms.

Palmer’s withdrawal comes despite him completing the entire match against Brentford. Chelsea and the player now appear to have decided that another three-week period involving travel, training and four competitive matches would create an unnecessary physical load.

England Face More Doubts Over Rashford and Mainoo

Tuchel’s England attacking options could become even thinner because Marcus Rashford is also expected to miss the international window.

The Manchester United forward has been dealing with a hip problem since the World Cup. He was substituted in the 77th minute against Fulham on Sunday, with United manager Michael Carrick later telling beIN Sports that Rashford “had a bit of an issue.”

That comment pointed to an existing problem rather than a sudden in-match injury. Rashford’s continued hip issue could keep him out of England duty.

Kobbie Mainoo also looks likely to miss the England camp. The Manchester United midfielder played 80 minutes against Fulham but is understood to be carrying an injury. His absence would remove another player who can operate in several midfield roles for club and country.

Palmer has scored two goals in 14 England appearances, while his club form had placed him back in contention for a larger role under Tuchel.

England Schedule Adds Pressure on Tuchel

England face a demanding run of four Nations League matches in 11 days. The campaign begins against World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on September 26 before England travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic on September 29.

England then visit Croatia in Rijeka on October 3 before hosting the Czech Republic again on October 6.

The schedule includes two away trips and leaves little time to recover between matches. Palmer, Rashford and Mainoo potentially missing the camp would reduce Tuchel’s options in attack and midfield.

Tuchel must now decide whether to call up replacements or work with the remaining squad. Palmer’s withdrawal is particularly notable because he had only just returned to England duty and had started the season with strong club numbers.

The next few days should confirm the official withdrawals and whether England make further changes before the match against Spain.