Brentford vs Chelsea: Premier League Live Score, Team News and Friday Night Clash

Brentford host Chelsea in a West London derby at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday, September 18, 2026. The Premier League match kicks off at 8:00 PM BST, with both teams looking to add points early in the season.

Chelsea arrive under manager Xabi Alonso, while Brentford are led by Keith Andrews. The Brentford vs Chelsea meeting also brings major team news, with injuries affecting both squads before kick-off.

Chelsea have struggled to keep clean sheets in recent visits to Brentford, while the Bees have remained a difficult opponent at home. The Premier League fixture is sold out at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium.

Here is the latest Brentford vs Chelsea team news, lineups, head-to-head record and live match information.

Brentford vs Chelsea Live Score and TV Coverage

The Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League match starts at 8:00 PM BST in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are carrying the game, with streaming available through Sky Go and NOW TV.

In the United States, the Brentford vs Chelsea match starts at 3:00 PM EDT and 12:00 PM PDT on Peacock Premium. FuboTV Canada has the Canadian broadcast. ESPN and Disney+ carry coverage across parts of South America.

SuperSport Premier League is showing the Brentford vs Chelsea game in Sub-Saharan Africa. beIN Sports has coverage in the Middle East and North Africa. In India, the match starts at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday and is available through Star Select and Disney+ Hotstar. Optus Sport carries the match in Australia at 5:00 AM AEST on Saturday.

Brentford vs Chelsea Team News and Confirmed Lineups

Chelsea have confirmed their starting XI for the West London derby against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, with kick-off set for 8pm BST.

Filip Jørgensen starts in goal, while Wesley Fofana, Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill form the back three, with Colwill wearing the captain’s armband. Pedro Neto and Marc Cucurella provide the width from the wing-back positions.

Chelsea XI: Martínez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill (c); Neto, Henderson, Barco, Chavarría; Palmer, Rogers, Welbeck.

Chelsea’s substitutes are Penders, Acheampong, Gusto, Hato, Lavia, Nicoll-Jazuli, Gittens, Estêvão and Quenda.

João Pedro misses out after withdrawing from Brazil duty with a knee issue, leaving Danny Welbeck to lead the attack. Jordan Henderson starts in midfield, while the confirmed XI does not include Reece James or Moisés Caicedo.

Brentford Confirmed Lineup

Brentford’s official starting XI is yet to be confirmed in the information provided, so the predicted lineup remains in place ahead of kick-off.

Brentford predicted XI: Kelleher; Hickey, Ajer, Schuster, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangaré; Anthony, Yarmoliuk, Schade; Thiago.

Brentford head into the derby with several defensive and squad absences. Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg are unavailable, while Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Antoni Milambo and Kaye Furo are also out.

Jannik Schuster is expected to partner Kristoffer Ajer in central defence, with Caoimhin Kelleher starting in goal. Kevin Schade is another key attacking option after making a strong start to the season.

Brentford vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Brentford vs Chelsea head-to-head record shows a long-running rivalry that has produced several tight games since Brentford returned to the Premier League.

The last five meetings were Chelsea 2-1 Brentford, Brentford 2-2 Chelsea, Chelsea 0-2 Brentford, Brentford 0-0 Chelsea and Chelsea 0-1 Brentford.

Brentford’s last five results are a loss, win, draw, loss and win. Chelsea’s recent run is two wins, a draw, a win and a loss.

Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet in their last six Premier League visits to Brentford. Cole Palmer has been directly involved in 45% of Chelsea’s league goals under Alonso. Brentford have scored 65% of their home goals from transitions and set-piece routines.

The Brentford vs Chelsea match is sold out, and the Gtech Community Stadium will host the West London derby under the Friday night lights.