Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal Future Takes Another Turn Before Wales

Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Portugal against Wales on Thursday after new head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the 41-year-old remains central to his plans. Jesus called Ronaldo “a symbol of Portugal” and said he would lead the attack unless something unexpected happened in training.

The Portugal lineup will therefore feature Ronaldo as the team begins its defense of the UEFA Nations League title at Estádio José Alvalade.

The decision ends weeks of questions over Ronaldo’s future with Portugal after the team’s 1-0 round-of-16 defeat to Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo had already said the tournament would be his final World Cup, but he did not announce his retirement from international football. Jesus, who took charge in July, has now made his position clear.

Cristiano Ronaldo Confirmed in Portugal Lineup

Jesus confirmed Ronaldo’s place in the Portugal lineup during his press conference on Wednesday.

“If nothing special happens today, Ronaldo plays tomorrow as a starter. I am in a national team that has the best players in the world, and whoever comes in comes in to win. In the Nations League we are the title holders, so we have to defend it.”

The Portugal lineup will keep much of the squad that featured at the 2026 World Cup. Bruno Fernandes, Rúben Dias, Vitinha and João Neves remain among the established players available to Jesus. Diogo Costa is expected to start in goal, while Ronaldo will lead the attack.

Jesus has also made clear that Ronaldo’s age will not decide his selection. The coach worked with him at Al-Nassr last season, where they won the Saudi Pro League.

Jorge Jesus Explains Ronaldo Decision

Jesus described Ronaldo as more than another player in the Portugal lineup and pointed to his importance to supporters.

“Cris is a symbol of Portugal. That does not give him the right to play every game, but to give you an idea, we played a game in Hong Kong without him and there were 5,000 people; when he played there were 55,000. He plays tomorrow and I hope he scores one or two goals straight away and I take him off.”

At his unveiling in July, Jesus said Ronaldo would “never be a problem” for Portugal. He also said he would select the forward as long as he remained available and met the national team’s requirements.

“As long as he is playing and is in a condition to be selected, I will pick him, within certain limits and under the conditions that I consider best for the national team.”

Ronaldo has scored three goals in six Saudi Pro League appearances since the World Cup. He has also suffered a heavy Champions League defeat with Al-Nassr.

Portugal vs Wales Opens Nations League Defense

Portugal vs Wales kicks off at 19:45 BST on Thursday as Portugal begins its Nations League title defense. Wales, managed by Craig Bellamy, return to the competition’s top tier after missing the 2026 World Cup through a play-off defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Portugal and Wales have met only once in a competitive match. Ronaldo scored and assisted Nani in Portugal’s 2-0 win in the Euro 2016 semi-final. The teams have not played each other since a friendly in 2000.

The Portugal vs Wales match also marks Jesus’ first competitive game as national-team manager. The 72-year-old signed a four-year contract after Roberto Martínez stepped down.

For Ronaldo, the match adds to an international record of 146 goals in 233 appearances. His selection means Portugal will once again build its lineup around its long-serving captain as Jesus begins his tenure and Portugal starts its Nations League defense.