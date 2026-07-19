Emiliano Martínez’s Wife, Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emiliano Martínez is Argentina’s starting goalkeeper and one of the national team’s most important leaders. Since becoming the first-choice keeper in 2021, he has helped Argentina win the Copa América, Finalissima and 2022 FIFA World Cup. Martínez and Argentina now face Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19. Away from soccer, he is a husband, father of two and one of five siblings. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Emiliano Martínez Met His Wife at Her Family’s Restaurant

Martínez is married to Amanda “Mandinha” Gama, a Portuguese-Brazilian interior designer. They met in London while he was playing for Arsenal and married on May 22, 2017.

Mandinha told Telefe that they first crossed paths at her parents’ London restaurant, where she worked on weekends while attending university. Arsenal players regularly visited the restaurant, but Martínez was initially too shy to introduce himself.

Mandinha began to think he was being rude because he would look away whenever they saw each other. After she asked one of his friends why he never said hello, Martínez sent her a message explaining that he was shy and invited her for coffee.

2. Mandinha Built a Career Designing Children’s Spaces

Mandinha was born in England to a Portuguese father and Brazilian mother. She later created Mi Sueños Kids, a boutique and interior design company specializing in luxury bedrooms and playrooms for children.

The company has operated in the London and Birmingham areas. Her work allows her to combine interior design with her experience as a mother.

Mandinha has also supported her husband throughout his international career, including Argentina’s successful run at the 2022 World Cup.

3. Emiliano Martínez and Mandinha Have Two Children

The couple have two kids: son Santiago, known as Santi, and daughter Ava. Santi was born in June 2018, while Ava arrived three years later in 2021.

Martínez changed his club shirt number to 23 in 2024 because of its connection to his family and career. Argentina won the World Cup on December 18, 2022, while Santi was born on the 23rd day of the month.

His children also provided good-luck charms during the World Cup. Mandinha gave him a stuffed penguin belonging to Santi and a stuffed giraffe belonging to Ava.

“I keep them with me everywhere I go,” Martínez told The Guardian in August 2024. “It gives me a little bit of motivation before every game. She [Mandinha] said: ‘You are going to bring the golden cup home.’ I was 40 days away from the family, and I did it.”

4. Emiliano Martínez Credits His Parents for His Success

Martínez’s parents, Alberto and Susana Martínez, raised their family in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Alberto worked as a truck driver for a fishing company, transporting products from ships to factories. He also occasionally coached youth soccer. Susana worked long shifts cleaning construction sites and hotels to help support the family.

5. The Argentina Goalkeeper Grew Up With Four Siblings

Martínez grew up with three brothers and one sister. His best-known sibling is Alejandro Martínez, a competitive rally driver in Argentina.

Alejandro has spoken publicly about his brother’s long journey from Mar del Plata to international success. Although Martínez left home at a young age, he has remained close to his family.