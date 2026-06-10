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England vs Costa Rica Match Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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England vs Costa Rica Match Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats
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England's midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham (2ndL) and England's defender #24 Reece James take part in a training session as part of the team's preparation for its FIFA World Cup football tournament opening match against Croatia at the team's training camp in Palm Beach Gardens on June 9, 2026. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images)

The England national football team hosted the Costa Rica national football team in their final warm-up match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with England vs Costa Rica serving as an important test ahead of the tournament.

England entered the friendly looking to build momentum and fitness levels before their World Cup opener, while Costa Rica aimed to challenge one of the tournament’s favorites.

The spotlight was firmly on England vs Costa Rica as supporters looked for signs of readiness before the global tournament began.

England vs Costa Rica Team News and Match Context

The buildup to England vs Costa Rica centered on squad preparation and player fitness. England manager Thomas Tuchel welcomed several players back into the squad, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke.

Captain Harry Kane was expected to lead the attack as he continued building match sharpness ahead of the World Cup.

Costa Rica arrived without key players Kenneth Vargas and Warren Madrigal due to a disciplinary issue. The visitors instead looked to Manfred Ugalde as their primary attacking threat following Keylor Navas’s international retirement.

Head-to-Head Record

History favored England entering this England vs Costa Rica meeting. England had never lost to Costa Rica in previous encounters.

The teams played out a 0–0 draw during the 2014 FIFA World Cup before England secured a 2–0 victory in an international friendly in 2018.

With the World Cup only days away, this England vs Costa Rica clash provided both nations with a final opportunity to assess tactics, fitness, and squad depth before competitive action begins.

Dogli Wilberforce is a writer covering NASCAR, Formula 1, and the IndyCar Series for Heavy Sports. He has also written for Sportsnaut, FanSided, Total Apex Sports, and Last Word on Sports. Wilberforce focuses on the NASCAR Cup Series, breaking down news, driver stories, and key moments with a clear, fast, and engaging style. His work connects headlines to context, helping readers understand what matters most in the sport. More about Dogli Wilberforce

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England vs Costa Rica Match Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

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